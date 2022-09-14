Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The International Space Station will be visible across Texoma starting at 8:30 PM from the WSW and continuing through 8:36 PM to the NE.
First Alert Forecast- The “Second Summer”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fall has fallen. The fabled “Second Summer” is here. With dry warm air flowing in out of Mexico, the next several days look to be hot, dry, and sunny. Thanks to a high pressure zone, today through Monday, highs top out in the high...
7News First Alert Weather: We are now entering second summer
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. On Friday, bright and sunny with highs topping out...
7News First Alert Weather: Windy and warm weekend weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! This has been one long summer that never seems to go away. Well it has heard our cries for cooler temperatures and the arrival of autumn... and decided it wants to hang around for just a while longer. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year with the atmosphere (pun intended) that comes with it, and it’s going to be difficult to get into the Halloween spirt next month if we have to continue forecasting clear skies and temperatures up to 10 degrees above average.
7News First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy weather picks up through the end of the week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A few clouds outside this morning will allow for near-partly cloudy conditions over the next several hours, but should clear out and give way for mostly sunny skies later this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph as temperatures will remain similar to what they were yesterday in the low 90s. A couple hit/miss showers and storms will be possible in far western and northwestern counties this afternoon and evening.
7News First Alert Weather: Continuing to hold out for Autumn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Boat trips on the lake are back in business for just a while longer as temperatures continue to gradually rise heading through this week and weekend, meaning summer isn’t over yet. We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies, though a disturbance moving in from the Rockies will allow for cloud coverage to increase this afternoon. We won’t see much more from this disturbance, but a couple showers and storms will be possible for western Texoma later today through this evening. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
7News First Alert Weather: Patiently awaiting our next cold front
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. On Wednesday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs ranging between 93-95°. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storm for areas mainly west of I-44. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
City of Duncan holding citywide tornado drill
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, September 26, the City of Duncan will be testing their tornado warning systems and they’re inviting the community and area businesses to also use this time to prepare and practice their own drills. The siren won’t sound at the normal time of noon,...
OHP: All lanes of OK-19 reopen east of Apache
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, all lanes of OK-19 east of Apache are closed.
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
Paranormal Group Finds Weird Footage from Wichita Falls Haunted House
Want to go to a real haunted house this fall in Wichita Falls?. Who doesn't love a good scare in the fall? Plenty of folks will be setting up haunted houses in Wichita Falls over the next couple of weeks, but are these places really haunted? Some of these places just put up a bunch of fake cob webs, smoke machines and someone in a mask to jump out and scare you.
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital!
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for being the most recent winner of our listener's recognition Monday Smiles. KLAW 101 along with Flowers by Ramon have asked listeners to identify the businesses in Southwest Oklahoma that make them smile, and in so doing, they are rewarded with smiles of their own. A beautiful arrangement, custom created by Flowers by Ramon, and presented each Monday in September and October.
Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners
UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
Altus residents continue to struggle with water
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many Altus residents are seeing manganese in their water, for the third time in the last 6 weeks. These photos were sent by Altus residents, who said the mineral has made their water smell and turn brown or yellow. The US EPA recommends that the general...
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
