LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! This has been one long summer that never seems to go away. Well it has heard our cries for cooler temperatures and the arrival of autumn... and decided it wants to hang around for just a while longer. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year with the atmosphere (pun intended) that comes with it, and it’s going to be difficult to get into the Halloween spirt next month if we have to continue forecasting clear skies and temperatures up to 10 degrees above average.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO