Read full article on original website
Related
You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know
(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Money Problems! Hunter Biden Demands Lower Child-Support Payments Following ‘A Substantial Material Change’ To His Finances
Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to...
bloomberglaw.com
Pennsylvania Diner Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Back Wages
A federal court has ordered Musluoglu Inc., operating as Empire Diner in Lansdowne, Pa., and its owner and manager to pay more than $1.35 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 107 servers and kitchen workers, according to the Department of Labor Wednesday. The ruling from the US District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Policeman sacked for claiming £29,000 in expenses
A volunteer policeman has said he is "innocent" despite being sacked for claiming more than £29,000 in fraudulent expenses. Former Metropolitan Special Constable (MPC) Ashan Malik was fired for gross misconduct on Friday. Malik was previously convicted of fraud and money laundering in May. Temporary assistant commissioner Amanda Pearson...
1,300 New York Times employees refuse to return to office
More than a thousand New York Times staffers are refusing to return to the office and are threatening a strike if the company does not meet demands from an employee union. On Monday, the Times Guild said it had delivered a letter to the news organization’s corporate leadership with the names of nearly 1,300 NewsGuild member employees who have signed a pledge to continue to work remotely this week, the first week the company wants its journalists back in the office.
Comments / 0