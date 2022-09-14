Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
niagaranow.com
Group raising $150K for old burial ground restoration project
Fundraising efforts have begun for a major restoration project at the Niagara Baptist Church Burial Ground in Niagara-on-the-Lake. James and Marilyn Russell began the restoration project last year after seeing how little is known about the site, historically known as the Negro Burial Ground, and also how little has been done to preserve it.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?
Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
wnynewsnow.com
Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Major Accident Threat For Drivers In New York State
You may have noticed that there has been a spike in accidents recently, and there's a reason why. Traffic Tracker Dave Cash with Channel 2’s Daybreak indicated that there were at least four deer-vehicle collisions in the surrounding Buffalo area on Monday, and there may be a reason: the likelihood of hitting a deer changes by day, season, and lunar cycle.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Police haven’t used aircraft in speed enforcement in decades, despite signs (report)
If you’ve driven around New York state, you’ve probably seen a sign that says “State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement.”. But the warning is not true and hasn’t been for decades, according to a new report. New York State Police told WGRZ that troopers have...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this month
On Thursday, shoppers in New York state will have a new option for discount grocery shopping when Aldi opens its newest store location. Aldi, the popular discount grocery store, will be opening its newest store location in Rotterdam, New York, this week.
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
