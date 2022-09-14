An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO