Diseases & Treatments

studyfinds.org

‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
MedicalXpress

Individuals with type 2 diabetes respond differently to exercise

Regular exercise helps prevent and delay the development of type 2 diabetes and its complications. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, together with a team of international scientists, have discovered that activation of the immune system in skeletal muscle during exercise may underlie the difference in how individuals with type 2 diabetes perceive and respond to exercise. These findings are published in the journal Science Advances.
MedicalXpress

Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing

Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
sixtyandme.com

How to Improve Bladder Health with Your Diet

Many people assume that improving your bladder starts with just improving your pelvic floor and drinking water. And while those two are extremely important to one’s overall bladder function, there are still many other ways to keep your bladder healthy. Not to mention, in order to alleviate any irritabilities...
studyfinds.org

Scientists develop drug that strengthens muscles, bones — without exercise

TOKYO — Could a pill one day reverse the health harms from living a sedentary lifestyle? Scientists in Japan say they’ve developed a drug which can reproduce the positive effects that exercise typically has on people’s muscles and bones. Researchers at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
Healthline

Gout and Weight Loss: What to Know

Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis that affects the joints, often the big toe. and 1–2% of women per year in Western countries experience gout. This condition occurs when a waste byproduct known as urea builds up in your body, leading to hyperuricemia. It’s caused by overproduction of urea or an inability to excrete it through urine.
studyfinds.org

Estrogen patches, supplements boost effects of strength training for menopausal women

AARHUS, Denmark — Many menopausal women try hormonal therapy to help curb symptoms like hot flashes or night sweats. Now, new research has uncovered another significant benefit to using estrogen supplements during menopause. Scientists at Aarhus University report estrogen patches appear to help support muscle maintenance and growth during strength training exercises.
The Independent

Sweeteners linked to heart disease in new study

Academics have identified a possible link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease in a new study.Researchers said that food additives “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar”.The new study, published in The BMJ, examined information on more than 100,000 adults from France.The authors, led by experts from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University, examined participants’ intake of sweeteners from all dietary sources including drinks, table top sweeteners, and dairy products and compared it to their risk of heart or circulatory diseases.The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands...
scitechdaily.com

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to a Dramatically Increased Risk of Dementia

The study also found that replacing these foods with healthier options can lower your risk of dementia. According to recent research published in the journal Neurology, those who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods, such as soft drinks, chips, and cookies, may have a greater chance of developing dementia than those who consume the lowest amount. Researchers also discovered that substituting ultra-processed foods for unprocessed or minimally processed foods in a person’s diet was connected with a decreased risk. The study does not prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia. Only an association was shown.
Medical News Today

Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk

— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
MedicalXpress

'Bulk and cut' dieting linked to symptoms of eating disorders and muscle dysmorphia

Studies on anorexia, bulimia and obesity have found that nearly half of men, and one in five women, transgender and gender non-conforming participants, engaged in a "bulk and cut" cycle in the past 12 months. "Bulking and cutting"—a dietary technique characterized by alternating between periods of consuming surplus calories (bulking)...
MedPage Today

Our Hands Are Tied: Treating Prediabetes in Kids

Prediabetes is an abnormal state of glucose homeostasis in which blood glucose levels are elevated above the range of normal but are not high enough to be classified as diabetes. A staggering 28% of U.S. youth ages 12 to 19 years are living with prediabetes. This number more than doubled from 1999 to 2018. Prediabetes and obesity are strongly correlated in a high-risk genetic backdrop, making them almost two sides of the same coin. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid increase in both these problems in children.
