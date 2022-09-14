Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New study suggests ketamine may be an effective treatment for children with ADNP syndrome
Results of a small, but unique research study, led by researchers from the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Mount Sinai and published online in Human Genetics and Genomic Advances, suggest that low-dose ketamine is generally safe, well-tolerated and effective to treat clinical symptoms in children diagnosed with ADNP syndrome (also known as Helsmoortel-VanDerAa syndrome), a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the activity dependent neuroprotective protein (ADNP) gene.
MedicalXpress
Researcher identifies effective combination immunotherapy for subgroup of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer
A physician-scientist at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has identified a novel combination immunotherapy regimen that demonstrated significant response in a subgroup of people with recurrent metastatic colorectal cancer. The Phase 1 data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. CEST.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new drug target for inflammatory bowel disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. "We discovered...
MedicalXpress
Combined therapy for diabetes improves effect of insulin-alternative in mice
A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has discovered a new treatment for type 1 diabetes that uses leptin, a hormone secreted by fat cells. Treating mice models of insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (a condition found primarily in type 1 diabetes) with a combination of leptin and a drug called PTP1B inhibitor, they found that blood glucose levels normalized without the use of insulin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
Nature.com
Two-drug trick to target the brain blocks toxicity in the body
When combined, two drugs alter the activity of a protein complex called target of rapamycin complex 1 such that it is inhibited in the brain but not the body, enabling the treatment of brain tumours in mice without systemic toxicity. Matthias P. Wymann0 &. Matthias P. Wymann is in the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
Nature.com
Complex synthetic cells bring scientists closer to artificial cellular life
Researchers craft artificial cells from polymers and bacterial components, and the latest from the Nature Briefing. You have full access to this article via your institution. For years researchers have been interested in creating artificial cells, as they could be useful for manufacturing compounds and understanding how life works. Now a new method shows how this can be accomplished using polymer droplets that integrate components of burst bacteria. The synthesised cells are able to perform translation and transcription and have several features that resemble real cells, like a proto-nucleus and a cytoskeleton.
Mucus Is So Handy That We Evolve It Over And Over Again, Finds Study
The animal kingdom is practically dripping in mucus. Amphibians, snails, and slugs are among the more famous masters of mucus, but even the loneliest microorganism can ooze a viscous slime from time to time. In our own species, mucus is produced in the mouth, the nose, the throat, the lungs, the gut, the cervix, and the urinary tract, all for a variety of purposes. Yet the origin of the world's slime is a mystery. Despite the many similarities between mucuses, many forms have evolved in parallel and not in a branching, tree-like way. Across glands and between mammals, a small study has found many mucus...
MedicalXpress
Mucus-based lubricant proves highly effective against HIV and herpes
Cow mucus provides the basis for a synthetic prophylactic gel developed at KTH Royal Institute of Technology to protect against HIV and herpes transmission. The lubricating gel proved 70% effective in lab tests against HIV, and 80% effective against herpes. The viral prophylactic tests were conducted in a lab on...
MedicalXpress
Exercise may be key to developing treatments for rare movement disorder
Spinal cerebellar ataxia 6 (SCA6) is an inherited neurological condition which has a debilitating impact on motor coordination. Affecting around 1 in 100,000 people, the rarity of SCA6 has seen it attract only limited attention from medical researchers. To date, there is no known cure and only limited treatment options exist.
Nature.com
Genome-wide Mendelian randomization identifies actionable novel drug targets for psychiatric disorders
Psychiatric disorders impose tremendous economic burden on society and are leading causes of disability worldwide. However, only limited drugs are available for psychiatric disorders and the efficacy of most currently used drugs is poor for many patients. To identify novel therapeutic targets for psychiatric disorders, we performed genome-wide Mendelian randomization analyses by integrating brain-derived molecular quantitative trait loci (mRNA expression and protein abundance quantitative trait loci) of 1263 actionable proteins (targeted by approved drugs or drugs in clinical phase of development) and genetic findings from large-scale genome-wide association studies (GWASs). Using transcriptome data, we identified 25 potential drug targets for psychiatric disorders, including 12 genes for schizophrenia, 7 for bipolar disorder, 7 for depression, and 1 (TIE1) for attention deficit and hyperactivity. We also identified 10 actionable drug targets by using brain proteome data, including 4 (HLA-DRB1, CAMKK2, P2RX7, and MAPK3) for schizophrenia, 1 (PRKCB) for bipolar disorder, 6 (PSMB4, IMPDH2, SERPINC1, GRIA1, P2RX7 and TAOK3) for depression. Of note, MAPK3 and HLA-DRB1 were supported by both transcriptome and proteome-wide MR analyses, suggesting that these two proteins are promising therapeutic targets for schizophrenia. Our study shows the power of integrating large-scale GWAS findings and transcriptomic and proteomic data in identifying actionable drug targets. Besides, our findings prioritize actionable novel drug targets for development of new therapeutics and provide critical drug-repurposing opportunities for psychiatric disorders.
Study offers first compelling evidence of how humans became more intelligent than Neanderthals
The variation of a single protein in the brain of modern humans may be responsible for their superior cognitive abilities compared to Neanderthals, a new study suggests.Researchers assessed the effect of a change in a single amino acid building block which is linked to greater nerve cell production in the brain’s frontal lobe.“Modern humans differ from apes and Neanderthals by this single amino acid change,” scientists, including those from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany, say in the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.The protein, known as transketolase-like 1 (TKTL1), is...
MedicalXpress
Muscle models mimic diabetes, inform personalized medicine
Abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) levels can result in type 2 diabetes when things go awry with the body's skeletal muscle, which plays a key role in regulating glucose. Scientists are using in vitro (in a dish) skeletal muscle engineering to gain a better understanding of the complex genetic and environmental factors underlying diabetes. This involves putting lab-grown, healthy skeletal muscle tissues in a state resembling diabetes—high glucose and high insulin—or growing skeletal muscle from diabetic patients' muscle stem cells.
MedicalXpress
What clinical trials can teach us
For decades, researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have been searching for ways to fundamentally change the approach to treating laryngeal cancer and underlying assumptions to improve clinical care for patients. Laryngeal cancer can severely alter patients' ability to talk and breathe. Treatment is limited, relying on aggressive surgery and insufficient therapeutics, which leaves patients with few options.
Doctors Find 55 Batteries In Woman's Body — 'Highest Reported Number' Ever
Surgeons "milked" four of the cylinders from her colon to her rectum and then retrieved them from the anus.
ajmc.com
Potential for Precision Medicine Approach in PAH Explored in New Study
This new study of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among women examined the in-common symptoms of different disease phenotypes to see where they overlap and ultimately to define the “symptome” according to symptom cluster and characteristics. The ability to predict worsening symptoms and disease outcomes in the pulmonary arterial...
