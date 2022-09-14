ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Comments / 0

Related
gustavus.edu

Men's Soccer at Carleton

Gustavus men's soccer plays Carleton on Sept. 17. Sep 013:00 pmMen's Soccer hosts Wartburg Gustavus men's soccer plays Wartburg on Sept. 1. Sep 031:30 pmMen's Soccer vs. Lake Forest Gustavus men's soccer plays Lake Forest on Sept. 3. Sep 041:30 pmMen's Soccer at St. Norbert Gustavus men's soccer plays St....
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Gusties Fall to No. 21 UW-Stevens Point

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Gustavus volleyball team entered Friday’s match against UW-Stevens Point having played nationally ranked opponents in its last two matches. Friday wasn’t any different, as the Pointers, ranked No. 21, dealt the Gusties a 3-1 setback. The Pointers jumped out early, taking the first...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Football hosts UW-Stout

Gustavus football plays UW-Stout on Sept. 17. Sep 036:00 pmFootball at Buena Vista Gustavus football plays at Buena Vista on Sept. 3. Sep 241:00 pmFootball at Concordia Gustavus football plays at Concordia on Sept. 24. Oct 011:00 pmFootball hosts Bethel Gustavus football plays Bethel on Oct. 1. Oct 081:00 pmFootball...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Football Welcomes UW-Stout for Home Opener Saturday

SAINT PETER, Minn. – After enjoying a bye last week, the Gustavus football team is set to host UW-Stout at 1 p.m. Saturday for its home opener at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties enter their second and final non-conference game at 1-0 after a decisive 62-20 victory at Buena Vista on Sept. 3, while the Blue Devils are 0-1 after a 27-0 loss at Wartburg last Saturday.
SAINT PETER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Peter, MN
Sports
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Saint Peter, MN
City
Byron, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mahtomedi, MN
gustavus.edu

Women's Tennis hosts Gustavus Fall Invite

Gustavus women's tennis hosts the Gustavus Fall Invite on Sept. 17-18. Feb 058:30 amWomen's Tennis hosts Northwestern (Iowa) Gustavus women's tennis hosts Northwestern Iowa on Feb. 5. Feb 055:00 pmWomen's Tennis vs. North Dakota Gustavus women's tennis plays North Dakota on Feb. 5. Feb 131:30 pmWomen's Tennis at Saint Mary's...
SAINT PETER, MN
gustavus.edu

Gustie Volleyball Ends NY Trip with a W

The Gustavus volleyball team traveled to Ithaca, New York, this past Friday, September 2 to compete at the Bomber Invintational. While touring the Empire State the Gusties faced off against SUNY Geneseo, Swarthmore College, and Ithaca College. The team went undefeated and battled with tight scores and close sets. The Gusties started the trip out strong with a three set win against SUNY Geneseo on Friday.
SAINT PETER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
themacweekly.com

Saint Paul nurses go on strike

On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

13 Minnesota Colleges Named Some of the Best in the US

The newest rankings for the best colleges and universities across the country for the 2022-2023 school year have just been released. If you have a child who is considering college but they don't know where to go, this would be a good place to start. There are 13 Minnesota colleges and universities that were named among the best in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miac
knsiradio.com

New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm and muggy; chance for storms this weekend

(FOX 9) - A warm and muggy day is in store on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the 80s and storms push through northern Minnesota. Thursday will be fairly cloudy for much of the day, with rain expected in northern and western Minnesota. However, it's likely to stay away from the Twin Cities until late Thursday evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy