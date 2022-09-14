Read full article on original website
gustavus.edu
Men's Soccer at Carleton
Gustavus men's soccer plays Carleton on Sept. 17. Sep 013:00 pmMen's Soccer hosts Wartburg Gustavus men's soccer plays Wartburg on Sept. 1. Sep 031:30 pmMen's Soccer vs. Lake Forest Gustavus men's soccer plays Lake Forest on Sept. 3. Sep 041:30 pmMen's Soccer at St. Norbert Gustavus men's soccer plays St....
gustavus.edu
Gusties Fall to No. 21 UW-Stevens Point
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Gustavus volleyball team entered Friday’s match against UW-Stevens Point having played nationally ranked opponents in its last two matches. Friday wasn’t any different, as the Pointers, ranked No. 21, dealt the Gusties a 3-1 setback. The Pointers jumped out early, taking the first...
gustavus.edu
Football hosts UW-Stout
Gustavus football plays UW-Stout on Sept. 17. Sep 036:00 pmFootball at Buena Vista Gustavus football plays at Buena Vista on Sept. 3. Sep 241:00 pmFootball at Concordia Gustavus football plays at Concordia on Sept. 24. Oct 011:00 pmFootball hosts Bethel Gustavus football plays Bethel on Oct. 1. Oct 081:00 pmFootball...
gustavus.edu
Football Welcomes UW-Stout for Home Opener Saturday
SAINT PETER, Minn. – After enjoying a bye last week, the Gustavus football team is set to host UW-Stout at 1 p.m. Saturday for its home opener at Hollingsworth Field. The Gusties enter their second and final non-conference game at 1-0 after a decisive 62-20 victory at Buena Vista on Sept. 3, while the Blue Devils are 0-1 after a 27-0 loss at Wartburg last Saturday.
gustavus.edu
Women's Tennis hosts Gustavus Fall Invite
Gustavus women's tennis hosts the Gustavus Fall Invite on Sept. 17-18. Feb 058:30 amWomen's Tennis hosts Northwestern (Iowa) Gustavus women's tennis hosts Northwestern Iowa on Feb. 5. Feb 055:00 pmWomen's Tennis vs. North Dakota Gustavus women's tennis plays North Dakota on Feb. 5. Feb 131:30 pmWomen's Tennis at Saint Mary's...
gustavus.edu
Gustie Volleyball Ends NY Trip with a W
The Gustavus volleyball team traveled to Ithaca, New York, this past Friday, September 2 to compete at the Bomber Invintational. While touring the Empire State the Gusties faced off against SUNY Geneseo, Swarthmore College, and Ithaca College. The team went undefeated and battled with tight scores and close sets. The Gusties started the trip out strong with a three set win against SUNY Geneseo on Friday.
mprnews.org
Slight severe risk Saturday for central Minnesota, marginal in the Twin Cities.
It’s a garden variety rainfall pattern around most of Minnesota overnight into early Saturday. But the next low-pressure wave moving into Minnesota Saturday has the potential to spark a few strong to possibly severe cells. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a slight risk zone for severe storms across most...
themacweekly.com
Saint Paul nurses go on strike
On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
13 Minnesota Colleges Named Some of the Best in the US
The newest rankings for the best colleges and universities across the country for the 2022-2023 school year have just been released. If you have a child who is considering college but they don't know where to go, this would be a good place to start. There are 13 Minnesota colleges and universities that were named among the best in the entire country.
KEYC
New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
Taiwan Signs Deal With Minnesota Ag
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota-grown corn and soybeans are headed to Taiwan. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, members of the Taiwanese agriculture industry, and officials from the Minnesota Corn and Soybean Associations met in St. Paul Thursday to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to buy $2.7 billion in corn and soybeans from Minnesota suppliers.
knsiradio.com
New Minnesota DNR Officers Graduate, Two Coming to Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting a fresh crop of conservation officers to patrol its lakes, woods and fields. Eighteen people graduated from the 21st Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy this week. The graduates already have spread out across the state and will spend the next several months field training with experienced officers before moving to their assigned stations.
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven...
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm and muggy; chance for storms this weekend
(FOX 9) - A warm and muggy day is in store on Thursday, as temperatures climb into the 80s and storms push through northern Minnesota. Thursday will be fairly cloudy for much of the day, with rain expected in northern and western Minnesota. However, it's likely to stay away from the Twin Cities until late Thursday evening.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota This Year
We might still be in the last week of summer (even though it's mid-September already) but the National Weather Service just released their updated long-range winter outlook for Minnesota. I don't have any data to support this, but it seems to me that the summer of 2022 has been less...
