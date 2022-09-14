ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney’s Practice Report: Bresee’s Sister ‘Fighting for life every second of every minute’

By Will Vandervort
 2 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he still does not know if defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will play in Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

The All-American candidate is still at his Maryland home with his family and by his sister’s side.

Bresee’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for the last year. While visiting her brother at Clemson last week, she had a setback and was taken to the emergency room on Friday.

She was air-lifted the following day to Washington, D.C., just a few hours before Bresee took the field with his Clemson teammates for the Furman game. Bresee left on Sunday to be with his sister.

“As I said yesterday, there are a lot more important things than football,” Swinney said. “He needs to focus on what he is doing. When he is ready to be back and ready to play, we will be here. But right now, he is right where he needs to be.”

When asked how Ella was doing, Swinney said, “I think she is just really fighting for life every second of every minute.”

Tyler Davis injury update

Swinney said defensive tackle Tyler Davis is getting better. He said the senior was running at full speed during Wednesday’s practice.

“I think he is close,” Clemson’s coach said. “As always, I think we will put out an available list on Saturday. But he is close.”

XT update

Swinney also said Xavier Thomas is close to playing and is getting better.

“We will see,” he said. “We do not play until 8:05 on Saturday, so we need every second that we can. We always got guys that are banged up here or there as you really get going in a season. Nobody long term, but you always got guys that could be day-to-day.”

Allen is not back on the team

It was reported Monday that former Clemson linebacker Sergio Allen had placed his name in the transfer portal. On Wednesday, he reportedly withdrew it.

However, the junior is not back on the Clemson team.

“That is probably just a technicality because of the new rule that was passed,” Swinney said. “You technically can’t go in the portal until the window opens. But that does not mean you have to play. You can announce you are going into the portal, but you can’t technically enroll in the portal until the window opens, I guess, later on whenever that is right after the season.”

