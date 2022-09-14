ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson Resolves to Speak Up in Future Clutch-Time Calls

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJfd1_0hvnMfEZ00

The Denver Broncos quarterback will be more vocal in future with Nathaniel Hackett.

When it comes to Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's fateful 4th-&-5 decision to attempt a 64-yard field goal in the closing seconds of Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks — instead of trusting quarterback Russell Wilson to move the chains — hindsight is 20/20. Brandon McManus' kick missed its mark.

Woulda, shoulda, coulda.

It was eyebrow-raising to hear Coach Hackett admit the following morning that he " should have " trusted the Broncos' $245 million quarterback on fourth down with the game on the line. In the immediate aftermath of the Broncos' Week 1 loss, Wilson toed the company line , opting not to question Hackett's controversial decision while the wound was still fresh.

Fast forward to Wednesday, however, and Wilson was singing a different tune.

“Yeah, anytime you get the chance to win the game and solidify it and make a play, I always believe in having the ball and everything else," Wilson said from the podium at UCHealth Training Center. "We also have a great kicker and we’re going to believe in our kicker again. [I] always trust his decisions and everything else, but I’m also always ready to go try to do it if we need to.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Don't think for a second Wilson wasn't prepared to do what he'd done countless times before, and perform in the clutch.

“I was prepared to, but then we said, ‘Okay, the clock is going down and we believe we can make the field goal here.’ [I’m] always prepared," Wilson said.

Many fans wondered why Wilson wasn't more obviously challenging Hackett in the moment, or at least, more than what the ESPN cameras showed on national television. For what it's worth, Wilson may have begged to differ with Hackett in the moment and it simply wasn't captured by the TV crew.

However it shook out between Wilson and Hackett in Seattle in the crucible of crunch time, the nine-time Pro Bowler sounded resolved to be more vocal in the future if he and the Broncos find themselves in similarly dire straights.

“Yeah, for sure," Wilson said of speaking up. "I think—I was at the line of scrimmage ready to go for it, too. I was calling a play and we were ready to go, but that’s what we decided, and we went with it. We missed by, I don’t know, a yard maybe, maybe half a yard. It was close.”

Death by inches.

Too soon?

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Daily Mail

Russell Wilson reveals he was ready to call a play before the Denver Broncos quarterback was pulled by Nathaniel Hackett for failed 64-yard field goal attempt in 17-16 loss to Seattle Seahawks

The Denver Broncos raised a lot of eyebrows in their season opener when they elected to try and kick a 64-yard game winning field goal, instead of allowing newly acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson to attempt the fourth-and-five. Wilson has said he had a play call prepared, had the team...
NFL
People

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Seahawks' Jamal Adams seeking options for his latest injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is still deciding on the best options to repair an injury to his quadriceps tendon suffered in the season opener against Denver. Carroll said Wednesday Adams wasn’t being placed on injured reserve and was seeking additional opinions after getting hurt in the first quarter of Monday’s win. “He’s getting all of the information he can right now to make sure that he knows what’s next from our guys and other people as well,” Carroll said. “We have the time to do it, so he’s going to take the time to do it right and get his mind really clear on what is the next step.” Adams was injured when he blitzed Denver quarterback Russell Wilson late in the first quarter of Seattle’s 17-16 victory. Adams limped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Tyler Lockett did Russell Wilson 1 last favor after much-anticipated return

After Russell Wilson lost his return to Seattle, his former Seahawks teammate Tyler Lockett did him a favor. It turns out Wilson might want to alter his pre-snap signals. Wilson struggled at times against his former team — perhaps it was the familiarity the Seahawks and Pete Carroll had with his style of play, or the emotion of the moment. The end result was the same: Wilson went 29-of-43 for 342 yards and a touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy