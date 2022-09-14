Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating major injury shooting on District Blvd
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a major injury shooting Friday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At least one person suffered major injuries. It was not immediately clear […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested for DUI during checkpoint Friday night in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were arrested for DUI and over 1,000 vehicles were screened by officers during a DUI / Driver’s License Checkpoint in central Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The checkpoint was conducted from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Oak...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Bakersfield Now
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Bakersfield Now
Some upset after shooting death of youth soccer coach
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Lundy was killed early Monday morning after Bakersfield Police said he was trying to force entry into someone's apartment. The resident in the apartment shot and killed Lundy. Lundy was a youth soccer coach and impacted many young kids. One of the kids on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming
DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9. Authorities...
Bakersfield Now
CHP to hold DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a DUI checkpoint in Bakersfield this Saturday, Sept. 17. The checkpoint will be in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield, from 7:00 p.m. and last until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol, and/or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Highway Patrol to hold DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint in Bakersfield on Saturday, September 17.
Arvin Police Chief resigns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager. Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the […]
KCSO seeks help finding woman last seen decade ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding a woman last seen by her family a decade ago. Theresa Medina, 54, is Hispanic and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a sheriff’s release. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret […]
Bakersfield Now
Police release footage of officer-involved shooting, tasing of man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — ::WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED ::. Officials from the Bakersfield Police Department released footage of an officer-involved shooting from August 15 on Aquamarine Peak Way, south of McCutchen Road, that ended with a man tased multiple times, but not shot.
FFX: Week 5 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School is loaded with offensive talent and head coach Chris Bandy’s boys rank among the top. The Titans are 3-1 this season and just 2 points separates them from a 4-0 record. This week is also homecoming for Frontier and they are expecting a big crowd against Independence for […]
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 15, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man with Bakersfield ties and is considered a high-risk sex offender. Marshals are looking for Bennie West, 32. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes rape with violence, possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
Bakersfield Now
Hometown Sports: San Joaquin Memorial vs Garces Memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Week 4: Garces hosting SJM for the 56th edition of the Holy Bowl. September 10, 2022.
Comments / 0