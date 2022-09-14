Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for missing 15-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. 15-year-old Camila “Cammie” Guerrero de la Fuente was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street. She is 5’3” and weighs 114 pounds....
news4sanantonio.com
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
Man shot on San Antonio's Westside in suspected road rage incident
The victim is in critical condition.
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed several times while playing Pokémon outside of an apartment complex Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road just after 1:45 a.m. for the reported stabbing. SAPD said the victim was at a nearby...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side. The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when...
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder after shooting family member’s boyfriend in Medical Center apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting a family member’s boyfriend at a Medical Center apartment complex is now charged with murder after the victim died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. Isaiah E. Acosta, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting...
SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck
SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say. According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas man shoots at 'peeping Tom' he caught looking at daughter through bedroom window, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man shot at a peeping Tom he said was staring at his daughter through her bedroom window late Wednesday night on the far northwest side of town. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Seco Creek near Loop 1604. When officers arrived...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
KENS 5
Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
KSAT 12
Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Walmart. A man entered the Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road on Friday afternoon and selected merchandise before exiting the store without paying for it, SAPD said. Store employees, including...
