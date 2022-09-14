ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for missing 15-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. 15-year-old Camila “Cammie” Guerrero de la Fuente was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street. She is 5’3” and weighs 114 pounds....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old woman. Frances Simmons was last seen Thursday at the 3700 block of Orrell Court, Austin, Texas at around 11 a.m. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a Texas license plate, CBZ7873. Simmons has reddish-gray...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after he shot and killed his relative's boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he shot and killed a man Monday on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 27-year-old Alvin Alfunzo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KENS 5

Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

