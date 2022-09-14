ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Win Over Russell Wilson 'Really Rewarding'

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

Carroll discussed how good the former players felt seeing Wilson lose on Monday.

A big part of the discourse surrounding Russell Wilson's return to Seattle for the first time as a member of the Denver Broncos was the reception he would receive from Seahawks fans.

It became a debate of whether or not they should boo him. One side argued no due to his accomplishments as a Seahawk while the other felt the way in which he left Seattle warranted boos, regardless of his success.

The answer as to what would happen did not take long to figure out, as Wilson was booed relentlessly from the moment he stepped on the field until the final whistle. However, while Seahawks fans booed Wilson to their heart's content, they were far from the only ones happy to see Wilson and the Broncos leave with a loss .

Several of Wilson's former teammates attended the game, while a few were more than happy to take to social media after the game to voice how good the loss made them feel.

Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll spoke after the game about the feeling for his former players, but said the win wasn't validating but rather “really rewarding,” for those guys.

We may never truly know the full details about how Wilson was received in the Seattle locker room, regardless of the number of petty tweets from his former teammates. However, if their tweets are any indicator, it is clear there is no love lost between Wilson and those he used to play with.

