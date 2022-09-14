ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius

Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo of NXT Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business.
BUFFALO, NY
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WILMINGTON, DE
wcupa.edu

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for the Largest Project & Most Complex Building in West Chester University’s History:

The Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons Stands at 175,000 Square Feet. On Thursday, September 15, amid lots of purple & gold fanfare, the ribbon was officially cut to West Chester University’s 175,000-square-foot Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons (SECC), the largest project and most complex building in the University’s history. Among those doing the official ribbon-cutting honors outside of the SECC’s main lobby doors were West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Executive Vice President & Provost Laurie Bernotsky; Managing Partner of Duce Management and Former Founder, President, and CEO of ProMetrics Marc Duey; and WCU Alumni Association President Matthew Holliday ’09.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
HAVERFORD, PA
DELCO.Today

Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy

Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
BROOMALL, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

