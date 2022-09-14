Read full article on original website

$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius
Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo of NXT Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: North Penn (PA) 2024 MF/ATT Patel commits to Gwynedd Mercy
North Penn (PA) 2024 midfielder/attackman Jainil Patel of True Philly has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Gwynedd Mercy University. High school: North Penn High School (Lansdale, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Gwynedd Mercy University. Club team: True Philly. Lacrosse honors: NXT...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
wcupa.edu
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for the Largest Project & Most Complex Building in West Chester University’s History:
The Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons Stands at 175,000 Square Feet. On Thursday, September 15, amid lots of purple & gold fanfare, the ribbon was officially cut to West Chester University’s 175,000-square-foot Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons (SECC), the largest project and most complex building in the University’s history. Among those doing the official ribbon-cutting honors outside of the SECC’s main lobby doors were West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino; Executive Vice President & Provost Laurie Bernotsky; Managing Partner of Duce Management and Former Founder, President, and CEO of ProMetrics Marc Duey; and WCU Alumni Association President Matthew Holliday ’09.
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Lawrence Park Center Renovation Part of Federal Realty Strategy
Federal Realty is conducting a multi-million dollar renovation of the Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall that includes streetscape upgrades and adding small-shop space, part of a strategy to transform its portfolio in the inner suburbs, writes Kari Glinski for Federal Investment Trust, in an article appearing at Rebusiness Online.
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
96-Year-Old West Chester Woman Stays Fit, Happy by Attending Dance Classes Nearly Everyday
West Chester’s Cecilia Yaworski, who recently celebrated her 96th birthday, attends dance classes at a local health club nearly every day to remain active, strong, and happy, according to a staff report from FOX 29. Yaworski began taking classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center with her family a...
$3 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold at West Chester Wawa
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A lucky scratch-off player is $3 million richer. The Lucky 3 Million Payout scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa along East Gay Street in West Chester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
sanatogapost.com
Local Roads Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several state highways in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will be restricted next week for operations to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across southeastern Pennsylvania, the state Department of Transportation reported. Milling and paving work in...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
