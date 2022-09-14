Read full article on original website
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
ajmc.com
Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children
A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
studyfinds.org
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease
SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Tumefactive demyelinating lesions, sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma compared
Patients with typical tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs) have younger age of onset than those with sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), and hypodense lesions are seen on computed tomography (CT) of the brain in about 95 percent of patients with TDLs, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Immunology.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
MedicalXpress
Exercise hormone halts Parkinson's disease symptoms in mouse study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson's disease and halts movement problems in mice. Parkinson's disease, a neurologic condition that causes people...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
