Mental Health

CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
ajmc.com

Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children

A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
The Hill

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
studyfinds.org

Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death

The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress

Tumefactive demyelinating lesions, sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma compared

Patients with typical tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs) have younger age of onset than those with sentinel lesions of primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), and hypodense lesions are seen on computed tomography (CT) of the brain in about 95 percent of patients with TDLs, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Immunology.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies

Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
Benzinga

PharmaTher Presents Positive Data On Ketamine For Treatment Of Dyskinesia In Parkinson's Disease

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a leader in specialty ketamine pharmaceuticals, announced Friday that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease was presented at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Madrid, Spain, reported Psychedelic Finance.
MedicalXpress

Exercise hormone halts Parkinson's disease symptoms in mouse study

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson's disease and halts movement problems in mice. Parkinson's disease, a neurologic condition that causes people...
MedPage Today

Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk

Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
healio.com

FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome

The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
