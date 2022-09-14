Read full article on original website
Related
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
Washington Stuns No. 11 Michigan State In Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
We have a stunner out in Seattle. The unranked Washington Huskies have officially knocked off the No. 11 Spartans of Michigan State this evening. Washington has beaten No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 this Saturday night. Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix had 397 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Huskies.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW football makes nonconference statement in 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State
Even when Kalen DeBoer is wrong, he’s right. With 1:30 left in the first quarter Saturday and the Huskies holding an early 7-0 lead, Washington went for it on fourth-and-goal from Michigan State’s 1-yard line. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the snap and darted left, on what appeared to be an option play.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for when Washington hosts No. 11 Michigan State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) QB Michael Penix Jr.: 69.7% completions, 682 passing yards, six pass TD, 1 INT. WR Jalen McMillan: 9 catches, 214 yards, 23.8 yards per reception, 3 TD. LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Edge Bralen Trice: 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. has a history of success against Michigan State. But how much will it matter?
Michael Penix Jr. is no stranger to Michigan State. On Sept. 28, 2019, Penix — then a redshirt freshman quarterback at Indiana — completed 20 consecutive passes in the Hoosiers’ 40-31 shootout loss to the No. 25 Spartans, two completions shy of a Big Ten record. And he did it after missing IU’s previous two games with an injury.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Michigan State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0 After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
Seattle During and After the Civil War
During the American Civil War of 1861-1865 the struggling outpost of Seattle in Washington Territory anxiously watched and waited as to how the war’s outcome would affect not only national issues but how it would affect federal influence in the Pacific Northwest. In the years just prior to outbreak of the war, Seattle had tried to get the federal government to help with expansion of roads and railroads, but the start of the war put everything on hold.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
nypressnews.com
Slog AM: Not Guilty Verdict in Downtown Shooting, Trump Goes Full Mobster, and Trumpy Governors Use Migrants as Props
Jury issues not guilty verdict in downtown shooting: Yesterday, jurors found Marquise Tolliver not guilty of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault that resulted from a shooting on 3rd and Pine in 2020. Although all the shots fired that struck bystanders came from the guns of Tolliver and his co-defendants, Tolliver’s attorneys convinced the jury that he acted in self defense when a rival gang member initiated the hostile confrontation. Tolliver’s co-defendant will stand trial for the same charges on November 7.
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
seattlemet.com
Where Did Home Prices Fall the Most in Seattle Last Month?
What a difference a few months can make. Back in 2021, we marveled at the unrelenting competitiveness of the local real estate market. Now, housing prices aren't only slowing in year-over-year growth, they're actually falling in some neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. (Rents, we're sorry to say, are still rising.)
Comments / 0