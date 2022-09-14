ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar

As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Auburn picks up commitment from 4-star WR Adam Hopkins

Ike Hilliard has hauled in another 4-star wide receiver for Auburn, and this one comes at a crucial time. Adam Hopkins, out of Thomasville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday morning, with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State and Kansas State some of the other programs involved. Going into...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy