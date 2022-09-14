Read full article on original website
James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar
As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
Auburn picks up commitment from 4-star WR Adam Hopkins
Ike Hilliard has hauled in another 4-star wide receiver for Auburn, and this one comes at a crucial time. Adam Hopkins, out of Thomasville, Georgia, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday morning, with Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida State and Kansas State some of the other programs involved. Going into...
Sean Clifford Has Penn State Off To 2-0 Start For 2nd Straight Year
Josh Pate and Bryant McFadden discuss Sean Clifford having Penn State off to a 2-0 start for the 2nd straight year.
