ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google and NASA's latest project lets you explore the solar system in 3D

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google Search now has more than 60 3D models of planets and moons, thanks to a partnership with NASA.
  • Users are able to view the models on their desktops or mobile phones using AR.
  • A new Google Arts & Culture experience allows users to tour the solar system with interesting facts and visuals.

If you're as into astronomy as I am (although I'm a bit obsessed), then Google's latest experience might be right up your alley. Thanks to a partnership with NASA, you can now explore the solar system in 3D with new experiences coming to Search and Arts & Culture.

With the new experience , you can now search for planets, satellites, or other objects like the new James Webb Space Telescope and view them from different angles in 3D. And while Google previously launched a 3D model of the JWST to celebrate its launch, this new experience builds on that by including cards with information on various topics of each planet or object.

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhMDg_0hvnJlQI00

(Image credit: Google)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIfR3_0hvnJlQI00

(Image credit: Google)

You can even view these celestial objects in AR using your Android phone , filling up your home with a 3D model of the Earth or the Artemis SLS rocket.

But for the nerdier folk like me, Google has a new Arts & Culture project that lets users give into the solar system with an educational tour. The visual experience combines the 3D models with more in-depth facts about the planets (like the diamond rain on my favorite Neptune) and various NASA instruments.

And the experience isn't just for space nerds like myself but anyone even remotely curious about our cosmic neighborhood.

"Our nation’s future in air and space starts with inspiring students and igniting a spark of curiosity in STEM in today’s classrooms," says Kris Brown, NASA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement. "The ability to see our solar system and join missions like the James Webb Space Telescope in 3D will give students a unique perspective of space and, hopefully, engage them in expanding their understanding of our home planet and our place in the universe. We hope these students will begin a journey of learning on STEM pathways toward building our next generation of explorers."

You can head over to Google Arts & Culture now to explore our solar system up close.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Brown
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Telescope#Solar System#Explorers#Google Arts Culture#Search And Arts Culture
Thrillist

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter

Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions. On Monday, the...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Planets
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy