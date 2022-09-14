Lauren Boebert mocked for hilarious ‘wonton killings” speech blunder: ‘Careful where you dumpling the bodies’

Lauren Boebert has been mocked for warning of “wonton killings” during a reading of a Bible passage.

The GOP Representative was reading a passage from Romans that in The Message edition of the Bible refers to “wanton killing.”

But video of the event shows the lawmaker from Colorado getting the phrase mixed up with the Chinese dumpling.

“I don’t know what a wonton killing is,” she said in the footage posted on Twitter by Patriot Takes . “I’m gonna have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.”

Twitter users were quick to poke fun at the right-wing politician.

“Wonton killing is a shameful abuse of our civil rights by the gazpacho police,” one user tweeted.

“The thing about wonton killings is that you have to be careful where you dumpling the bodies,” joked another.

Another wrote: “Everyone should download the hit song ‘Wonton Violence’ by the Notorious MSG to show solidarity.”

It is not clear when the video was recorded, and The Message refers to itself as the Bible “in contemporary language.”

Ms Boebert has been accused of holding extreme religious views and earlier this year called for an end to the separation of church and state in the US.

Her view was condemned by Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger , who compared them to the Taliban.

“There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must oppose the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian,” he tweeted in June.