ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Joggers Guide 2022: 11 Versatile Pairs You Can Wear Every Day

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

If you haven’t hopped aboard the athleisure train yet, it’s time to reassess your wardrobe . Beyond providing all-day comfort and utility , athleisure wear adds a dose of casual style to your ‘fit. And just like a well-made hoodie, the right pair of joggers might become your go-to choice for everyday wear.

What's a Jogger?

While many people confuse joggers with regular sweatpants—and vice-versa—there are a few notable differences to look for. Joggers typically include a tapered leg leading to a cuffed ankle and multiple pocket options for on-the-go utility. Compared to sweatpants, joggers usually emphasize comfort over workout performance. Some joggers are made with moisture-wicking fabrics, but you’ll often find them made with more traditional materials like cotton or even merino wool blends.

From comfort-centric to exercise-focused, high-end to budget-conscious, there’s no shortage of options for men’s joggers. To help you score the best pair to fit your lifestyle, we’ve rounded up the 11 best options from top brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ibex, Adidas, Nike, and more.

The Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

Read article

The Best Men's Joggers of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Buckle Up: The 14 Best Men’s Belts of 2022

There are some accessories in a guy’s wardrobe that tend to get overlooked from time to time. Take the seemingly humble belt. Sure, it holds your trousers up, but that’s about it, right? Not so fast. The best men’s belts go above and beyond, serving as the focal point of an outfit and showing off […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

11 EVA Slides and Sandals You’ll Wear Absolutely Everywhere

If you’re exploring a new city or hiking to your campsite, nothing feels better after a long day of walking than slipping your feet into pillow-like sandals. With the best EVA sandals, you score not just that magical comfort but without the cost of added weight to your carry-on or backpack. EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) is already […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

The North Face x Gucci Launches Chapter 3 Collection of ‘Kaleidoscopic’ Outdoor Apparel

What if your apparel was just as adventurous as your destination? Tactical gear and clothing is essential when venturing out into the wilderness. That usually means prioritizing duds that are durable, comfortable, and functional—not necessarily ones you're excited about. But we urge you to walk on the wild side. Add a punch of color when you're […]
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Mens Journal

Best Haircuts for Men That Will Never Go Out of Style

We're all about having a signature scent and signature look, but sometimes things get a little stale. Case in point: When was the last time you changed your hairstyle? We fall into comfort zones, sometimes keeping the same haircut for years because a barber or an ex told us it looked good. And it probably […]
HAIR CARE
Mens Journal

Quick & Easy Holiday Gift Guide for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.   With all the deals and sales coming at you from every direction this time of […]
SHOPPING
Mens Journal

Best Sports Drinks to Rehydrate After Every Type of Workout

Sports drinks have become a staple not only for elite athletes but for the active set who likes to get after it. They’re a standard pick-up at your local convenience store or supermarket, whether you’re training for a marathon, taking a hike, or just hydrating after a late night out. But not all sports drinks […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Versa#Joggers Guide#The Best Men
Mens Journal

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

Affordable whiskey sounds contradictory these days, with some new players on the block charging outrageous prices like $120 for a 2-year-old rye—and managing to get it. While the outlook isn’t good from newer brands and the taxes on imports might be rising, there are still some bargains out there. We scoured the market for good, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

The 7 Best Bodyweight Shoulder Exercises for a Strong Upper Body

If you don’t have access to a fully equipped weight room, don’t despair. There are plenty of workouts that require little to no equipment and can help you get serious results. Even so, it can be difficult to find bodyweight shoulder exercises and workouts that don’t involve actual weights. In addition, calisthenics-based exercises and programs […]
WORKOUTS
Mens Journal

Knees Over Toes Exercises: The 10 Commandments of Healthy Joints

Whether squatting or lunging, athletes are told ad nauseam never to let their knees go over toes under the assumption it added undue pressure to the joints. But as Ben Patrick, founder of Athletic Truth Group, came to find, that very pressure bolsters the knees, increasing strength for protection and longevity. Training that emphasizes this […]
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
Mens Journal

Go Beyond Business Casual With Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0

This article was produced in partnership with Public Rec If you think the word “multihyphenate” can only be used to describe over-achieving celebrities like singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Justin Timberlake or actor-producer-investor Ryan Reynolds, you just haven’t met Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 yet. Don’t let the name throw you off. This do-anything, wear-anywhere pant was built for […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

It used to be a tent had only one job—to shelter. As long as it separated you from whatever was going on outside, whether it was rain, wind, sun, bugs, or biting temps, it was doing its job. That’s not the case any more. Car camping and family camping tents now come in a huge […]
ARTS
Mens Journal

Best Sipping Tequilas You Can Get Your Hands On

Tequila is having a moment. The signature agave spirit of Jalisco is more popular than ever these days. It's buoyed by the U.S.’s aggressive margarita consumption and a slate of celebrity brands hitting the market seemingly every other week. We’re not saying celebrities aren’t always experts on what they peddle, but the fact of the […]
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Ready-to-Drink Whiskey Canned Cocktails That Pack a Punch

You love your whiskey. And whether you’re currently sipping your way through the best whiskey releases of 2022 or have been opting for the same bottle of High West Campfire Whiskey more times than you can count this summer, it’s never a bad time to befriend whiskey canned cocktails. Of late, a new crop of […]
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy