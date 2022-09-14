ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Colorado Newsline

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
