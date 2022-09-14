Read full article on original website
Related
250 boxes of Native American remains and artifacts were discovered at University of North Dakota in violation of a decades-old reunification law
An official said that the remains were stored in a way that "just completely disregarded that these were once people."
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
The Cherokee Nation reckons with its history of slavery in a new exhibit
The Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, opened a new exhibit last month about the Cherokee Freedmen, or the Black people once enslaved by the tribe. The display is one of several recent steps taken by the Cherokee Nation to reckon with this aspect of its history.
Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system
The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
