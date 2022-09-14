Read full article on original website
How to support organizations that work to prevent suicide in the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and local organizations are gathering money – and more importantly, support. In 2020, 12.2 million people in the U.S. contemplated suicide. 3.2 million made a plan, while 1.2 million attempted it. That year, there were 185 suicides in South Dakota.
Housing a major uncertainty for military members at Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Housing is a major issue in the Rapid City area, and perhaps even more so when you don’t get say in where you live. On Thursday, the Ellsworth Housing Office laid out the problem for community members at the quarterly Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition Chow Hall Luncheon.
1+1 Giveaway – Carey Adams
RAPID CITY, S.D. – School is back in session and so is our 1+1 Giveaway. Twice a month, NewsCenter1 and First Interstate Bank team up to give a deserving educator $500 to use in the classroom or the school. For the first giveaway of this school year, the Dean...
Rural America Initiatives receives two checks from First Interstate Bank
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Keeping things quiet, First Interstate Bank surprised Rural America Initiatives with not one, but two checks Tuesday morning. They received a $25,000 grant through the bank’s “Believe in Local” campaign. “When First Interstate Bank and Great Western Bank merged, they created this...
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
Housing development in Deadwood, will it be affordable?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Development in the Black Hills is still booming; with developers pushing forward in Deadwood, despite economic worries. Housing development in the Black Hills is breaking records and what some call a hidden spot in the Black Hills is no longer a secret. Deadwood is a tourist destination, rooted in history. As more people visit, more people want to call it home.
Hideaway Hills sinkhole lawsuit overcomes legal milestone
A South Dakota judge awarded class certification on Thursday to 158 homeowners whose homes became worthless after a sinkhole opened up in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood of Black Hawk in 2020. This means that any of the homeowners who do not opt out will be represented in court together as...
South Dakota Mines welcomes new partnership, homegrown business opportunities
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines revealed a new partnership Tuesday that could translate to more marketing opportunities. Through the National Science Foundation, I-CORPS will help students and faculty learn entrepreneurial skills to help their projects get to consumers faster. The I-CORPS program was first started in 2011,...
Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
Local firefighter brings home national win
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
Clearing up student loan confusion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly everyone knows someone who has student loan debt but many borrowers can become confused about how much they owe and what they must pay back. About 1 in 5 Americans have student loan debt and despite nearly 20 percent of all Americans having this deb,t many borrowers become confused or frustrated when it comes to information about their loans.
Monument Health receives environmental excellence award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health Rapid City Hospital received the Stryker Gold Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of sustainability efforts. In order to receive the award, Monument Health caregivers identified and recycled 13 tons of single-use medical equipment like ultrasonic scalpels, ligatures, EP catheters and ECG leads. The equipment was then sent to Stryker Sustainability Solutions, a medical technology company that manufactures and sells surgical and medical equipment used across the healthcare field, for reprocessing and remanufacturing instead of going to a landfill.
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
How one golf game is helping children in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One game of golf that took place Wednesday morning did so much for children’s lives in the Black Hills community. It was a misty foggy morning for the annual Children’s Miracle Network Play Yellow Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of dozens of golfers who showed up to support the organization.
Rapid City man sentenced to 6 years for distributing meth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Mark Twogood, 57, and other co-conspirators obtained and transported methamphetamine between Colorado and South Dakota. The meth was then distributed in western South Dakota.
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
What could a new bond measure look like for Rapid City Area Schools?
RAPID CITY, S.D– Two years ago, the vote for a $189,000,000 bond measure that would have given the district funds for maintenance, improved security, and building new schools– failed to pass a key threshold. According to the State of South Dakota school bonds need to pass with a 60 percent of votes plus one vote. The 56 percent it did receive was not enough for it to be passed.
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
