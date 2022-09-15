ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Major stars, studios pledge support for LA's Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School

By George Pennacchio via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UQaf_0hvnG55s00

Students at one Los Angeles Unified High school had the help of some A-list stars to rally their cause for future training in the movie and television industry.

"We are committed to you. We just want to say thank you guys for making this school what it's going to be," said actor Don Cheadle.

Cheadle and Mindy Kaling welcomed the students at the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School. It's designed not just to be a learning center, but also a pipeline for behind-the-camera entertainment jobs after graduation.

George Clooney was one of the driving forces behind this program. He admitted to the students that the entertainment industry has a pretty poor record regarding inclusion. The school aims to change that.

"The first step is to make sure we fill the void. And then your hope is that then they start to employ them," said Clooney. "We have commitments from studios, from the unions, and if we're successful then we could, in a very short time, change the complexity. And that would be something. We're just looking for an opportunity. We don't know if it will work, but we have a plan."

Clooney, Cheadle and Kaling are among a star-studded school advisory board that also includes Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria. Clooney said he hopes to prove the concept in L.A. is viable... and then take it to New York, Atlanta and Chicago. He said that way, things can quickly change the face of the industry in a big way.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Don Cheadle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy