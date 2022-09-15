Major stars, studios pledge support for LA's Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School

Students at one Los Angeles Unified High school had the help of some A-list stars to rally their cause for future training in the movie and television industry.

"We are committed to you. We just want to say thank you guys for making this school what it's going to be," said actor Don Cheadle.

Cheadle and Mindy Kaling welcomed the students at the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School. It's designed not just to be a learning center, but also a pipeline for behind-the-camera entertainment jobs after graduation.

George Clooney was one of the driving forces behind this program. He admitted to the students that the entertainment industry has a pretty poor record regarding inclusion. The school aims to change that.

"The first step is to make sure we fill the void. And then your hope is that then they start to employ them," said Clooney. "We have commitments from studios, from the unions, and if we're successful then we could, in a very short time, change the complexity. And that would be something. We're just looking for an opportunity. We don't know if it will work, but we have a plan."

Clooney, Cheadle and Kaling are among a star-studded school advisory board that also includes Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria. Clooney said he hopes to prove the concept in L.A. is viable... and then take it to New York, Atlanta and Chicago. He said that way, things can quickly change the face of the industry in a big way.