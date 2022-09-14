Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
CW33 NewsFix
Interview: Philip O’Neal Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics
DALLAS (KDAF) — In an intense matchup, Mansfield Summit reigned supreme against Arlington Seguin. During halftime, sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie got a chance to talk to Philip O’Neal, Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics. Here is what they talked about:. Q: I imagine tonight is more fun than...
The Community News
Focus on Freshman Football
Both Aledo freshman football teams defeated Denton Guyer on Sept. 1. The Community News is looking for fan or parent volunteers to help provide coverage of sub-varsity sorts. Please contact sports@community-news.com if you are interested.
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD superintendent dies unexpectedly, district names temporary replacement
FORT WORTH, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth school district has named a new acting superintendent after the sudden death of its former leader. Northwest ISD said Superintendent Dr. David Hicks passed away last week after a medical emergency. School board trustees this week chose Dr. Michael Griffin as his temporary replacement.
A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
wildcatstrong.com
JV Blue Football falls at Arlington Martin
ARLINGTON – The Temple junior varsity blue football team traveled to Arlington on Thursday to face Martin H.S. However, the Wildcats came up on the short end of a 31-14 score. Offensively for the Wildcats, Kade Stewart threw an 80 yard touchdown pass to Tr’Darion Taylor. Special teams...
localnewsonly.com
City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director
The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
High School Football Scoreboard
It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
fox4news.com
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project
RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
