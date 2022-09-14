ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Interview: Philip O’Neal Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics

DALLAS (KDAF) — In an intense matchup, Mansfield Summit reigned supreme against Arlington Seguin. During halftime, sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie got a chance to talk to Philip O’Neal, Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics. Here is what they talked about:. Q: I imagine tonight is more fun than...
MANSFIELD, TX
The Community News

Focus on Freshman Football

Both Aledo freshman football teams defeated Denton Guyer on Sept. 1. The Community News is looking for fan or parent volunteers to help provide coverage of sub-varsity sorts. Please contact sports@community-news.com if you are interested.
ALEDO, TX
wildcatstrong.com

JV Blue Football falls at Arlington Martin

ARLINGTON – The Temple junior varsity blue football team traveled to Arlington on Thursday to face Martin H.S. However, the Wildcats came up on the short end of a 31-14 score. Offensively for the Wildcats, Kade Stewart threw an 80 yard touchdown pass to Tr’Darion Taylor. Special teams...
TEMPLE, TX
localnewsonly.com

City of Grapevine Announces New Parks & Rec Director

The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce their new Parks and Recreation Director, Chris Smith. Chris has been with the City of Grapevine for 25 years in various capacities with the Parks and Recreation department. He began his career with the City as the Fitness Coordinator at the original Community Activities Center. He was then promoted to the Aquatic Supervisor, Recreation Superintendent, and then Deputy Director – where he has served for the past eight years.
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
BURLESON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
ARGYLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
DENTON, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas

Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project

RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
DALLAS, TX

