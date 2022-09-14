Read full article on original website
Jerry C
2d ago
Go straight to jail and serve your time for cheating poor people out of their money, daily living expenses! Another pitiful example of greedy trumpers scamming Americans
The Juggernaut
2d ago
He actually wrote a text message asking if they would get away with stealing from the poor. Favre is the worst.
Jameel Hudson
2d ago
Well it seem like everyone that hang with Trump and u did wrong u r going to jail. I wonder was Trump a undercover agent.
