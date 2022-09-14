ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Trent McDuffie's NFL Debut Was Both Impressive and Painful

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2dLN_0hvnFPNi00

The former Husky cornerback finds himself on injured reserve after playing only three quarters.

Trent McDuffie lived up to his first-round hype in his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and then the cornerback was carted away in pain.

The Chiefs placed former University of Washington standout on the injured reserve list for at least four games, but not before blaming the turf conditions at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium for McDuffie's hamstring injury and kicker Harrison Butker's ankle issue.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there, but it was a little bit loose," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. "That's what happens sometimes when you resod, is it's loose. It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury. ... The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

McDuffie was injured during the third quarter of the Chiefs' 44-21 victory over the Cardinals, helped off the field and taken to a medical tent. He next was carted off the field while play resumed and didn't return.

The cornerback played 32 snaps and, according to Pro Football Focus, was not targeted once by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on 21 coverage plays because his coverage was so restrictive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXMGP_0hvnFPNi00
Trent McDuffie played three quarters in his rookie debut before going out with an injury.

Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

Typically, rookies like him get sorely tested early on in their pro careers, certainly in their NFL debuts.

McDuffie will miss Thursday night's game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers and, according to reports, at least games following that one.

It's been a tough going for former Huskies with a new season unfolding. Cornerback Elijah Molden of the Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike of the Detroit Lions, both second-year veterans, sat out their openers and after they were placed on injured reserve with groin and back injuries, respectively.

Comments / 0

 

