Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumor She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after a Twitter user accused her of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B" rapper...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’
After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents
The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Music Exec J Prince After He Called Her Out
Megan Thee Stallion is at odds with J Prince and the 1501 label after they made multiple accusations about the artist.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Wants ‘Sit-Down’ With Akademiks: ‘We’d Probably Be Cool’
Freddie Gibbs is again bringing up his longtime rival Akademiks, this time during a Funk Flex freestyle on the DJ’s popular Hot 97 radio show. Flex shared a clip from the aftermath of the freestyle on Wednesday (September 14) showing him trying to gather himself after the heat Gibbs delivered. The DJ asked about the lines Gibbs had for Akademiks, with Flex implying they weren’t as bad as those he aimed at R. Kelly.
Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song
After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend. On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion IconNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)"...
Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
When two legends link up!
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj Predicted Cardi B Conviction? Rapper Eerily Confirms Story 4 Years Ago [LISTEN]
After a stunning turn of events, Cardi B pleaded guilty to the assault and misdemeanor charges she was accused of in 2018 yesterday. The controversial case was not a new thing as it has already sparked huge buzz at the time Cardi was reportedly arrested in New York. Four years...
HipHopDX.com
Joyner Lucas Stuns Funk Flex By Rapping Backwards Over Nas & Biggie Beats
New York, NY – Funkmaster Flex has seen it all in Hip Hop, but Joyner Lucas has shown it’s still possible to leave the veteran DJ’s jaw on the floor after all these years. The Massachusetts-bred MC paid a visit to Hot 97 on Tuesday (September 6),...
Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder
Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. https://twitter.com/lottareds/status/1569530815281008640 Taking to Instagram, he […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Due To Be Sentenced Today
The man convicted of murdering the late great, Nipsey Hussle is expected to be sentenced today. In July, jurors found Eric Ronald Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of Hussle along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm. He shot the...
Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival, announced that artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the event, according to a press release from Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The festival will include art, music, and food. PMC — the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications — launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, the festival will...
