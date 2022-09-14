ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?

When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?. The 2022 autumnal equinox will occur at 8:04 PM CDT, on September 22, the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Contrary to popular belief, days and night are not equal on the equinox, but vary by about 10 minutes from the 12-hour mark. In Chicago, sunrise will occur at 6:38 am and sunset at 6:48 pm around. It is true that you can stand an egg on its end on the equinox, but if you have the time, patience, and steadiness of hand you can do it on any other day of the year as well. This popular misconception has been around for years and has no scientific basis behind it.
