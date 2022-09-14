Read full article on original website
Viral Chicago TikTok Sensation 'Unrecognizable' After Extreme Weight Loss
'Weight loss is just a math equation.'
Health Department Reports Outbreak of Gastrointestinal Illness Linked to Suburban Restaurant
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness believed to be linked to a popular suburban restaurant. McHenry County's health department said at 13 people have reported falling ill after eating at the D.C. Cobb's in the far northwest Chicago suburb. The cause of the outbreak wasn't immediately clear,...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Private Booting will Bring Fights to People’s Backyards
John Howell speaks with Ald. Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Private booters could soon be allowed to operate all across Chicago. Ald. Napolitano says that this will cause fights and take up police resources unnecessarily.
When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?
When is the exact time of the upcoming autumnal equinox? Is it true that at that moment you can stand an egg straight up?. The 2022 autumnal equinox will occur at 8:04 PM CDT, on September 22, the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. Contrary to popular belief, days and night are not equal on the equinox, but vary by about 10 minutes from the 12-hour mark. In Chicago, sunrise will occur at 6:38 am and sunset at 6:48 pm around. It is true that you can stand an egg on its end on the equinox, but if you have the time, patience, and steadiness of hand you can do it on any other day of the year as well. This popular misconception has been around for years and has no scientific basis behind it.
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
Lunchbreak: Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Mike Sheerin – Executive Chef, François Frankie. 1. Remove chicken thighs from the package, rinse with cold water and pat dry. 2. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine BBQ spice, brown sugar, ½ tablespoon of salt, and ½ tsp. Of ground black pepper. 3. Mix...
Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League
Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL. Thursday, October 6 from 6pm – 9pm at One Lake Brewing (1 Lake St., Oak Park, IL) Raise your glass, shout “PROST,” and join us for trivia, raffles, and local beer and eats. Grab your family and friends to form a trivia team and compete to win amazing prizes! All proceeds benefit homeless animals. Get tickets at barktober22.givesmart.com — https://e.givesmart.com/events/sKE/
Apple Fest offers taste of fall with urban flare
CHICAGO – Apple pie, apple cider, and caramel apples are popular fall favorites. But what about apple tamales, chicken apple sausage, or apple fries?. Those are just some of the many tasty apple-inspired treats that will be available at the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest. The two-day apple extravaganza...
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Booster Side Effects, Respiratory Viruses in Kids
Which side effects can you expect with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. Many are wondering as they begin to get the newest dose of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Which Respiratory Illnesses Are Behind the Recent Surge in Child...
Rideshare delivery driver banned after racist rant hurled at stroke survivor
By Freddy Taylor’s account, 2019 was a challenging year for him and his family.
Could Early Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Signal Even Worse Fall and Winter?
An uptick in respiratory illnesses and other viruses is expected and often observed as the seasons change and the weather gets cooler. Yet in 2022, a significant spike in hospitalizations in the Chicago, particularly among children, has surfaced much earlier than anticipated. Hospitalizations have climbed drastically in recent weeks, causing...
South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
McHenry restaurant under investigation for food poisoning
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in McHenry. The McHenry County Health Department said more than a dozen people reported becoming sick to their stomachs after eating at the D.C. Cobbs restaurant in McHenry.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses protest staffing levels, claim patient safety is at risk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nurses at University of Chicago Medical Center marched in front of the hospital Thursday morning, demanding improved staffing, amid worries about short-staffing and its impact on patient care.The nurses' union, National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), has said more than 580 nurses left the hospital in the past year, and they've had at least 100 vacant nursing positions for more than a year."When patients are in the hospital, we see them in crisis, in pain and needing help," said Lea Sargent King, a telemetry staff nurse and chair of the RN professional practice committee at University...
Lunchbreak: Burgers for Burn and Brew
Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL. Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series. Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!. Choose...
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
