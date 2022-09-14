Read full article on original website
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
whcuradio.com
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
City of Elmira announces street paving dates
The City of Elmira Department of Public Works has announced that street paving will begin next Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
NewsChannel 36
Annual Strong Kids Safe Kids Returns on September 24th
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Strong Kids Safe Kids returns September 24th at the Steuben County Fairgrounds. The event returns after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The festival will bring back popular carnival games, inflatable bouncers, and art activities for children. There will also be information on health and safety issues from several family related agencies.
owegopennysaver.com
Schoolhouse Market opens in Newark Valley
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Peggy and Ken VanVorce welcomed the public to help them celebrate the opening of their new venture, the Schoolhouse Market. After renovating the schoolhouse, the couple moved their product in and prepared for the Labor Day Weekend opening. Built in 1821, the old school house now...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to distribute $6.5M from Community Recovery Fund
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Millions of dollars in grants will go to organizations and small businesses in Tompkins County. The money comes from the Community Recovery Fund, which aims to help businesses bounce back from COVID. Tompkins County Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says nonprofits and businesses with fewer than...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Little Theatre prepares for final weekend of 'Avenue Q'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two successful weekends at the Clemens Center's Powers Theater, Elmira Little Theatre (ELT) is preparing for its final weekend of Avenue Q performances. Dubbed "Sesame Street for adults," Avenue Q utilizes puppets to tell the story of Princeton, a recent college graduate who moves to...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County sees rise in overdoses
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Overdoses were up last month in Tioga County. The county saw six overdoses in August, compared to three in July. So far this year, the county has seen 25 overdoses. An Opioid Awareness Night was recently held to bring attention to the issue. In Tompkins...
Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon. State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.
Street Under I-81 Bridge in Binghamton May Reopen by Year’s End
A roadway linking two Binghamton neighborhoods that's been closed for more than a year could be back in operation for limited use within several weeks. Chenango Street between Bevier and Frederick streets has been out of service for through traffic since September 2021 because of an an Interstate 81 bridge repair project.
whcuradio.com
Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Falling Waters Boat Tours
BURDETT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a new business offering boat tours and an up close experience with Hector Falls. Falling Waters Boat Tours is operated by Captain Fred Grabosky, a USCG licensed boat operator. He takes guests...
EPD offers up to $20,000 for lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates. EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of […]
Broome Senior Center brings back Penny Social
The Northern Broome Senior Center is hosting its first Penny Social since the pandemic on Friday, September 23rd.
ithaca.com
Flying Circles Around Cayuga
Cayuga Lake is a birding mecca for those in the know. Visitors with an interest in all things avian may make the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (159 Sapsucker Woods Road, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home) their first stop—with good reason since it is a world-renowned facility and a great day trip on its own—but local birders know there are a dozen other incredible sites circling Cayuga that offer opportunities to see a large variety of migratory, breeding, and nesting birds, every season. Here are the twelve must-go spots, for birding around Cayuga Lake this fall. We’ll start in Ithaca and make our way up the east side of the lake and then down the west side. One quick note before we start off: many of these sites have information kiosks where you can obtain more birding information than we’re able to provide here.
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
