Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look
There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Is as Classic as It Gets
Jordan Brand rolls out a high volume of new Air Jordan colorways every year, but ask any true sneakerhead and they’d tell you that it simply hits different when the OGs are reincarnated. In 1988, the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3 was released in four makeups: “White Cement,” “Black Cement,” “True Blue” and the “Fire Red.” And, after 34 years, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” — the sneaker that MJ earned MVP honors, Slam Dunk champion and a Defensive Player of the Year award — is finally making its glorious comeback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG "True Blue" Drops Next Year: Best Look Yet
Over the year, Jordan Brand has been known for taking colorways that are iconic to specific silhouettes and transplanting them onto other models. A good example of this is how the Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux" has made its way to the Air Jordan 6. In 2023, Jordan Brand is going to be keeping that trend alive, specifically with the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which will be getting the Air Jordan 3's infamous "True Blue" look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" Coming Next Year: First Look
While the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seems to be the big draw, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also immensely popular and beloved by fans. This is because the shoe is perfect to wear during the summer months and over the past few years, fans have been given a plethora of amazing colorways to choose from. In 2023, Jumpman is expected to keep up production of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and we're sure some dope offerings are on the way.
sneakernews.com
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple Black" Drops This Month: Official Photos
Earlier today, we reported on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Triple Black." If you are a sneakerhead, then you know that pretty well every single sneaker has some sort of triple black version. This is because black is a shade that goes with pretty well everything, and fans can't help but purchase some all-black shoes for their collection. it is a sure thing as far as colorways go, and now, the Air Jordan 1 Low will also get the triple black treatment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Revealed: Official Photos
Trophy Room is a sneaker boutique run by Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Over the years, Trophy Room has come through with some amazing Jordan Brand collaborations and while there has been some controversy when it comes to alleged reselling, Trophy Room continues to deliver great shoes. Now, Trophy Room is set to deliver an Air Jordan 7 as a celebration of the silhouette's 30th anniversary.
Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October
For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts. […] The post Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Diddy Joins Kanye And Swizz Beatz In Adidas Boycott, Vows To Never Wear Adidas Again
Over the last week, Kanye has been vocal about his frustrations with Adidas, calling out the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Adidas, Daniel Cherry III, on IG along with the footwear giant’s executive board. Kanye also claimed that Adidas had tried to offer him $1 billion for Yeezy and even issued an ultimatum to Adidas saying that unless they abided by his terms, he would end his partnership with the brand today, September 6.
Influential Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay Comes From Cheyney University
CEO James Lindsay in his office.Image via Rap Snack Inc. James Lindsay is a Cheyney University graduate who has gone on to become a highly successful Miami-based entrepreneur. Lindsay is the founder & CEO of Rap Snacks, a brand of hip-hop-geared snack products, reports rapsnacks.net.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Nike Air Max 1 "Magma Orange"
For , 2022 is a year of many anniversaries, including the brand’s 50th year in business. Another key milestone for the Swoosh has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. Celebrating this, retro colorways such as 2004’s “Crepe Hemp” made a return alongside new collaborative releases with Patta, Travis Scott, Kasina and more. Now, yet another fresh look for the silhouette has been shared, this time in a detailed “Magma Orange” presentation.
Jennifer Garner Shares Intense Workout Routine In Camo Leggings & Neon Pink Athletic Sneakers
Jennifer Garner shared a triumphant and funny snippet of her intense workout routine on social media. The short video posted to Instagram yesterday saw Garner box jumping an impressive height in athletic wear and sneakers. Faltering at first, Garner gained her footing and succeeded the second and third time to lots of fanfare. “The Adam Project” actress always aims to give fans an authentic glimpse into her daily life, whether she’s gardening or sweating off the stress of the day. Getting active, Garner was dressed in sleek black leggings with a dark gray camo design and pockets. The sleek high-waisted leggings were...
