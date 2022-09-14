Denham Springs started fast, then relied on its defense en route to a 31-0 win over Liberty on Friday night at Olympia Stadium. Liberty (0-3) fell behind by two touchdowns after one quarter and failed to put up any points. The Patriots drove inside the Denham Springs 20-yard line twice in the second half but came away empty both times. By then, the Yellow Jackets were in full control.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO