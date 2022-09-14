Read full article on original website
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant
A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solos,...
Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - SUL: Blayden Laidlaw 7-31; Garrison Burgess 8-(-1); Vincent Duhon 3-32; Gage Trahan 14-4, 1 TD. LHS: Ja'Kaylib Anderson 14-111, 2 TDs; Grayson Saunier 12-99, 2 TDs; Jason Anderson 9-90, 1 TD. PASSING - SUL: Trahan 14-34-2, 219 yards, 2 TDs. LHS: Saunier 8-12-0, 55 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING...
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
VC Eagles pitch shutout to remain undefeated in style
ABBEVILLE - It was supposed to be a battle of two high-powered offenses but in the end, it was the Vermilion Catholic defense that stole the show in the Eagles 28-0 win over Loreauville Friday. The Tigers got inside the VC 20 three times. One time Loreauville got to the...
Southside delivers best win in program history with complete effort over Carencro
For a high school football team to record its biggest win in school history it normally has to play its best game in a win against a highly-respected opponent. The Southside Sharks accomplished both of those things on Friday night, defeating the Carencro Golden Bears 49-23 in their District 3-5A opener.
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High
When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
A fast start and stellar defense keyed Denham Springs' shutout win over Liberty
Denham Springs started fast, then relied on its defense en route to a 31-0 win over Liberty on Friday night at Olympia Stadium. Liberty (0-3) fell behind by two touchdowns after one quarter and failed to put up any points. The Patriots drove inside the Denham Springs 20-yard line twice in the second half but came away empty both times. By then, the Yellow Jackets were in full control.
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor
Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
St. Martinville blows past parish rival to claim first victory of season
An 0-2 start to this season didn't sit well with the St. Martinville football team, which took out its frustration on Breaux Bridge in a nondistrict parish rivalry game on Thursday. Steven Blanco rushed for 186 yards on 13 carries with four touchdowns in the Tigers' 41-13 road win. Quarterback...
LSU vs. Mississippi State: Here are the Bulldogs' top players to watch
Not only is Rogers leading the SEC with a 78.6% completion percentage, but he’s also attempted the most passes in the conference (98). Rogers has a plethora of experienced targets to choose from, and has averaged over 380 passing yards per game against Memphis and Arizona. Jett Johnson, LB.
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia
More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
LSU's opponent: Here's what you need to know about Mississippi State
Mike Leach’s last trip to Baton Rouge ended in a 44-34 victory, in which quarterback K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns to defeat the reigning national champs in Death Valley. The Tigers avenged that loss last year at Davis Wade Stadium, handing the Bulldogs their second...
Video shows Curtis football player plowing into referee
According to John Curtis Patriots head coach J. T. Curtis, the official report filed by the referee said the collision was a complete accident.
Why LSU says traffic after Mississippi State game will be better than snafu after Southern
The LSU-Southern football game last week was historic for a number of reasons. It was the first time the two Baton Rouge universities met on the gridiron; the Tigers scored a school-record 37 points in a 15-minute period; and departing fans were tied up for hours in what many called the worst postgame traffic jam ever.
