Baton Rouge, LA

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
Stars of the Night for Week 3 in Acadiana area prep football

After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs. Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana. The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solos,...
Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - SUL: Blayden Laidlaw 7-31; Garrison Burgess 8-(-1); Vincent Duhon 3-32; Gage Trahan 14-4, 1 TD. LHS: Ja'Kaylib Anderson 14-111, 2 TDs; Grayson Saunier 12-99, 2 TDs; Jason Anderson 9-90, 1 TD. PASSING - SUL: Trahan 14-34-2, 219 yards, 2 TDs. LHS: Saunier 8-12-0, 55 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING...
Baton Rouge, LA
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
VC Eagles pitch shutout to remain undefeated in style

ABBEVILLE - It was supposed to be a battle of two high-powered offenses but in the end, it was the Vermilion Catholic defense that stole the show in the Eagles 28-0 win over Loreauville Friday. The Tigers got inside the VC 20 three times. One time Loreauville got to the...
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season

JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High

When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
A fast start and stellar defense keyed Denham Springs' shutout win over Liberty

Denham Springs started fast, then relied on its defense en route to a 31-0 win over Liberty on Friday night at Olympia Stadium. Liberty (0-3) fell behind by two touchdowns after one quarter and failed to put up any points. The Patriots drove inside the Denham Springs 20-yard line twice in the second half but came away empty both times. By then, the Yellow Jackets were in full control.
Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
LSU vs. Mississippi State: Here are the Bulldogs' top players to watch

Not only is Rogers leading the SEC with a 78.6% completion percentage, but he’s also attempted the most passes in the conference (98). Rogers has a plethora of experienced targets to choose from, and has averaged over 380 passing yards per game against Memphis and Arizona. Jett Johnson, LB.
Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
LSU's opponent: Here's what you need to know about Mississippi State

Mike Leach’s last trip to Baton Rouge ended in a 44-34 victory, in which quarterback K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns to defeat the reigning national champs in Death Valley. The Tigers avenged that loss last year at Davis Wade Stadium, handing the Bulldogs their second...
