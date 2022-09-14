Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Elmira man arrested on drug charges after Corning search warrant
An Elmira man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Corning early this morning, according to the Corning Police Department.
Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County
Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
Man crossing I-86 causes multiple crashes, threatens police with knife
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after a police response to an assault in Big Flats led to a man running across I-86, threatening law enforcement with a knife, and causing several vehicles to crash, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Petix, 47, was arrested on September 14, 2022, […]
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
Meshoppen man sentenced for March high-speed chase
MESHOPPEN, Pa. (WETM) — A Pa. man has been sentenced for a police chase that took place in March of 2022 in Bradford County. According to the sentencing report, Dustin Johnson, 36, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two to five years, with fines of $500. The sentencing stems from […]
nypressnews.com
2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead
Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect
TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
Endicott Man Charged in Two States
An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
Man found to have fake documents during vehicle pursuit arrest
An Endicott man who was wanted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office and Pennsylvania State police for charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit that occurred on August 31st was located and arrested yesterday.
wesb.com
Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Drug Charges
A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 52-year-old Robert L. Mack with two counts of felony criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, two counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance and felony criminal sale of methamphetamine. The...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
wnbf.com
Johnson City Police Concerned About Accused Rapist’s Release
The Village of Johnson City Police say a Syracuse man is being charged with felony counts of Rape and Forcible Compulsion in a reported sexual assault Saturday, September 10. According to a news release from the police department, which authorities also posted on social media, 26-year-old Antonio Bethune was found along with the alleged female victim after the report of the attack on September 10.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
Binghamton Man Gets Prison Term in Connection with $80 Heist
Prosecutors say a man who forcibly stole cash from a taxi driver in a Binghamton neighborhood has been sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in state prison. According to the Broome County district attorney's office, 31-year-old James B. Lynch of Binghamton pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted robbery, a felony.
