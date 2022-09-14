ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Flats, NY

ithaca.com

Sheriff's Office Revises Account Of CMC Weapons Arrest

The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office has revised their account of the Tuesday, September 13 incident at Cayuga Medical Center during which Java Abdur-Razzaaq, age 40 of Ithaca, was arrested. Sheriff Derek Osborne released a statement: "Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Police Make Drug Arrest After Search Warrant

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning police arrested a man from Elmira on drug charges following a "no knock" search warrant on the city's north side Friday morning. Police say around 6:30AM, officers with the Corning Police Department executed the warrant on room #3 at the old Stanton Hotel on Bridge Street, where they seized cash, cocaine, and a large amount of heroin. Officers arrested 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones of Elmira, who is now charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Blunt object used to strike man in Bradford County

Wysox, Pa. — A Bradford County woman allegedly struck a man in the back of the head with a blunt object during a fight. The assault took place near the 100 block of Tulip Lane when a fight broke out between three people, police said. Erica Christi Coolbaugh, 22, of Wysox hit one of the people with the object as they fought, according to the affidavit. Swelling and bruising could...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
City
Big Flats, NY
Chemung County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Chemung County, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
COGAN STATION, PA
WETM 18 News

Meshoppen man sentenced for March high-speed chase

MESHOPPEN, Pa. (WETM) — A Pa. man has been sentenced for a police chase that took place in March of 2022 in Bradford County. According to the sentencing report, Dustin Johnson, 36, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two to five years, with fines of $500. The sentencing stems from […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
nypressnews.com

2 separate Auburn hit-and-run accidents leave 2 dead

Two people were killed in separate hit-and-run crashes nearly 30 minutes apart Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn Police (APD) said it started around 8:40 p.m. when they received reports of a person walking onto Auburn Way North near 45th Street. “We had reports of a pedestrian walking into the road...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect

TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Charged in Two States

An Endicott man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say they found he was wanted by law enforcement on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 37-year-old Matthew McCloe September 13 in connection with a vehicle pursuit on August 31.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Drug Charges

A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 52-year-old Robert L. Mack with two counts of felony criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, two counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance and felony criminal sale of methamphetamine. The...
WELLSVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested On Weapons Charges At CMC Emergency Room

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:34 p.m., Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cayuga Medical Center, located at 101 Harris B. Dates Drive, for a report of a male with a gun in the Emergency Department waiting room. Deputies were already inside of the Emergency Department for an unrelated matter and rushed into the waiting room.
ITHACA, NY
wnbf.com

Johnson City Police Concerned About Accused Rapist’s Release

The Village of Johnson City Police say a Syracuse man is being charged with felony counts of Rape and Forcible Compulsion in a reported sexual assault Saturday, September 10. According to a news release from the police department, which authorities also posted on social media, 26-year-old Antonio Bethune was found along with the alleged female victim after the report of the attack on September 10.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Missing Susquehanna, Pennsylvania Man Sought

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Susquehanna County man. A news release issued by the State Police at 6:24 a.m. September 15 requests assistance in locating a missing person. According to the release, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough, commonly referred to as just "Susquehanna,...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA

