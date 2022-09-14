Gamecocks TE Austin Stogner looking for 'RBIs' against No. 1 Georgia

Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Top-ranked Georgia hands Gamecocks worst loss in series history
COLUMBIA — It was the defending national champions playing a team missing five defensive starters. The result, No. 1 Georgia’s 48-7 trouncing of South Carolina on Saturday, was predictable. "First of all, give Georgia credit," Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said. "Second of all, I want to apologize to...
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina fans have apparently seen enough after sloppy first half against Georgia
Some South Carolina fans have already seen enough Saturday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are hammering the Gamecocks 24-0 at halftime. It’s not even as close as the score indicates either. South Carolina is 0-5 on third down, and Spencer Rattler is 10-of-18 for just 93 yards and 1 interception....
Yardbarker
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer gets angry at reporter after blowout loss to Georgia
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer seemed to lose his cool a bit in an exchange with a reporter following Saturday’s loss to Georgia. Phil Kornblut of South Carolina SportsTalk asked Beamer if he sensed any “give up” from his players in a 48-7 loss to Georgia. Beamer bristled at the question and was quite clearly disgusted at the suggestion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina
A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks. Tucker (...)
Fox News
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'
The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
WLTX.com
Former Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp makes return to Williams-Brice Stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will Muschamp spent nearly five seasons in charge of the South Carolina program, going 28-30 before being fired in-season after his team stumbled to a 2-5 start in the 10-game season of 2020. Saturday's game with Georgia will mark Muschamp's return to Williams-Brice Stadium for the...
The Post and Courier
As Will Muschamp returns with No. 1 Georgia, a reflection on his Gamecocks tenure
COLUMBIA — I remember the phone call. South Carolina had just been slapped 56-35 at Clemson, an expected result, but one in which the Gamecocks put up a fight. Had they not lost half their defense during the game, perhaps it turns out differently. Huddling on the side of...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina’s coaches. For updates on...
Albany Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
communitytimessc.com
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes
Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
Travel with the Dawgs: Top restaurants near the University of South Carolina
Before and after the University of Georgia plays football on Saturday, you’ve gotta eat. That’s why we’re working with American Eats to help you find grub wherever you travel to support UGA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
Barnwell looks to go 5-0, Aiken trying for first win
Aiken (0-4) at Barnwell (4-0) Aiken defeated Barnwell 28-14 on Sept. 25, 2015. Aiken is still looking to find something to work offensively, and the Hornets may have their hands full with a Barnwell defense that through four games has shown the improvement asked of them. The Warhorses, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, rushed for over 400 yards in last week's win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and now they'll face an Aiken defense that has been the strength of the team but has had to spend too much time on the field.
Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16. Airport 33, Fox Creek 20. Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20. Edisto 47, Branchville 20. Swansea 17,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Athens-based beer company crosses enemy lines bringing new beer to Midlands
Gamecock and bulldog fans teamed up Thursday evening to welcome an Athens, GA-based brewing company to the Midlands. Creature Comforts Brewing Company is expanding distribution and hosted a launch party at WECO Bottle and Biergarten for local beer drinkers to celebrate. The brewing company showcased four popular beers at the...
The Post and Courier
Verizon, USC partner on 5G powered technology developments
COLUMBIA — Verizon Wireless will work with the University of South Carolina to research and test new uses for the wireless provider's 5G network technology in the health care, manufacturing and infrastructure industries. The partnership to create an Innovation Experience Hub, one of five such Verizon university centers in...
Comments / 0