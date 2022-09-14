Gamecocks TE Austin Stogner looking for 'RBIs' against No. 1 Georgia

Aiken (0-4) at Barnwell (4-0) Aiken defeated Barnwell 28-14 on Sept. 25, 2015. Aiken is still looking to find something to work offensively, and the Hornets may have their hands full with a Barnwell defense that through four games has shown the improvement asked of them. The Warhorses, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, rushed for over 400 yards in last week's win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and now they'll face an Aiken defense that has been the strength of the team but has had to spend too much time on the field.

