Crockett, TX

messenger-news.com

“Boots and Bling” Gala Raises over $50,000 for Kalin’s Center

EAST TEXAS – The Crockett Civic Center was decked out in style Saturday, Sept. 10 as the “Boots and Bling” Gala dinner and fundraiser got underway. Kalin’s Center was started in 2001 and was established as a safe environment for abused children to tell their story. The Center serves Houston and Trinity Counties working with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services. The Center is located at 201 Renaissance Way in Crockett. The Center is not for profit and depends on donations and fundraisers like the “Boots and Bling” event.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Mary Allen Museum Reopens to Community Fanfare

CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum Heritage House opened its doors for an open house Saturday, Sept. 10 in Crockett. Located on South Fourth Street near Loop 304, the house has undergone extensive renovations outside and within. The museum was open for tours of their extensive exhibits of the...
CROCKETT, TX
messenger-news.com

Participants in 9/11 Ceremony Remember That Terrible Day

HOUSTON COUNTY – A ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held in Crockett Downtown Park Saturday, Sept. 11. Local residents and law enforcement officers gathered in the park to share their memories about the attacks. See videos of the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem at the end of this story.
CROCKETT, TX
Crockett, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Crockett, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels

HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program. “We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
Person
Greg Ritchie
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi

GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
GRAPELAND, TX
KBTX.com

Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KLTV

Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Changes Policy To Attract More Applicants

Look around East Texas and you will notice 'Now Hiring' and 'Help Wanted' signs everywhere. There seems to be a labor shortage across East Texas although things are back to normal after the pandemic (for the most part). The labor market is wide open right now, you pick the job and there will most likely be a company willing to hire you. There are job openings in just about every job sector imaginable - retail, restaurant, health care, manufacturing, landscaping, and law enforcement.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches standoff follow up

Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Palestine Police Department program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The Palestine Police Youth...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

