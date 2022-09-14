Look around East Texas and you will notice 'Now Hiring' and 'Help Wanted' signs everywhere. There seems to be a labor shortage across East Texas although things are back to normal after the pandemic (for the most part). The labor market is wide open right now, you pick the job and there will most likely be a company willing to hire you. There are job openings in just about every job sector imaginable - retail, restaurant, health care, manufacturing, landscaping, and law enforcement.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO