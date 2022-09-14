Read full article on original website
“Boots and Bling” Gala Raises over $50,000 for Kalin’s Center
EAST TEXAS – The Crockett Civic Center was decked out in style Saturday, Sept. 10 as the “Boots and Bling” Gala dinner and fundraiser got underway. Kalin’s Center was started in 2001 and was established as a safe environment for abused children to tell their story. The Center serves Houston and Trinity Counties working with local law enforcement and Child Protective Services. The Center is located at 201 Renaissance Way in Crockett. The Center is not for profit and depends on donations and fundraisers like the “Boots and Bling” event.
Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
Mary Allen Museum Reopens to Community Fanfare
CROCKETT – The Mary Allen Museum Heritage House opened its doors for an open house Saturday, Sept. 10 in Crockett. Located on South Fourth Street near Loop 304, the house has undergone extensive renovations outside and within. The museum was open for tours of their extensive exhibits of the...
Participants in 9/11 Ceremony Remember That Terrible Day
HOUSTON COUNTY – A ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was held in Crockett Downtown Park Saturday, Sept. 11. Local residents and law enforcement officers gathered in the park to share their memories about the attacks. See videos of the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem at the end of this story.
Crockett Elks Help Houston County Meals on Wheels
HOUSTON COUNTY – Crockett Elks Lodge #1729 Chairman Dean Anderson donated $2,000 on behalf of the local Elks Lodge to the Houston County Meals on Wheels program. “We have had an association with the Meals on Wheels program for three out of the last four years,” Anderson said. “This ‘spotlight grant’ is one of the grants we move around town. We also donated to some veterans earlier this year. We are happy to do this; Meals on Wheels is a great program.”
East Texans Speak Up And Say These Restaurants Are Worth The Wait
If there's one thing that East Texans love - that would be eating out. Just take a drive down Tyler's Broadway Ave. or Loop 281 in Longview or along Jackson St. in Jacksonville, Texas and you'll literally see a hundred different restaurants serving up all kinds of foods. At times,...
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
Grapeland Church Sends Water to Help Struggling Jackson, Mississippi
GRAPELAND – Recent flooding in the Pearl River has affected water treatment processing facilities near Jackson, Mississippi. The flooding also caused damaged to pumps at the main processing facility. Residents found themselves lining up for hours to get water to use for cooking and drinking as local sources were contaminated and not useful.
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
Anderson County: a boil water notice is in effect
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Slocum Water Supply has announced that customers in the area of Camphill, Well 3 and Rt. 3 should boil their water. The notice is required because of a major water main break in the area. The boil water notice is in effect as of 1:30 pm, Sept. 16, according to Anderson […]
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
Motorcyclist suffers leg injury in Lufkin wreck
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 3:29 p.m., officers were called to a report of an accident between a motorcycle and a truck at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and the South Medford Drive feeder. A motorcyclist was eastbound in the outside lane of Atkinson Drive when he was struck by...
Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Changes Policy To Attract More Applicants
Look around East Texas and you will notice 'Now Hiring' and 'Help Wanted' signs everywhere. There seems to be a labor shortage across East Texas although things are back to normal after the pandemic (for the most part). The labor market is wide open right now, you pick the job and there will most likely be a company willing to hire you. There are job openings in just about every job sector imaginable - retail, restaurant, health care, manufacturing, landscaping, and law enforcement.
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
Nacogdoches standoff follow up
Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Palestine Police Department program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The Palestine Police Youth...
