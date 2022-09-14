ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
CNN

The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it

This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
The Independent

Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures

The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6% in August, compared to the 0.5% fall economists predicted.“This morning’s retail sales in the UK continued to show a deteriorating consumption picture in the UK, which emerged more from the continuation of a steady downtrend from last summer...
cheddar.com

Inflation Rises Again in August, Defying Expectations

Despite expectations that headline inflation would show a slight drop in August, the consumer price index went up 0.1 percent in August, and prices were up 8.3 percent from a year ago. After a zero percent month-over-month change in July, which was touted by the Biden administration as a sign...
msn.com

Dow down 900 points as August inflation number sends stocks skidding

U.S. stocks slumped Tuesday, after four days of gains, as an unexpected monthly rise in the August consumer-price index dashed hopes for a further slowdown in inflation and reinforced expectations Federal Reserve policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
US News and World Report

India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
msn.com

Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report

Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
CBS Minnesota

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
CNBC

Dollar falls ahead of U.S. inflation data; euro jumps

The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in about two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro climbed to more than...
The Associated Press

Service sector remains strong despite inflation’s grip

NEW YORK (AP) — The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.
The Hill

China’s consumer, factory activity improve but still weak

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Housing sales plummeted while prices edged lower, adding to a slide...
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists predict ‘brief and shallow’ recession

A global recession isn’t in the forecast, but a “brief and shallow” recession is expected to occur in the U.S. and Europe, an economist said Friday. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist with The Conference Board, said at a webinar that Russia and Ukraine are already in a recession, the U.S. and Germany are predicted to experience recession, and “we are expecting very slow growth in China.”
