The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6% in August, compared to the 0.5% fall economists predicted.“This morning’s retail sales in the UK continued to show a deteriorating consumption picture in the UK, which emerged more from the continuation of a steady downtrend from last summer...

RETAIL ・ 22 HOURS AGO