The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
‘The economy is braking hard’ and CEO confidence is miserable, says billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht
The Fed needs to pump the brakes on rate hikes, Barry Sternlicht said. If it doesn't, it will cause a "serious recession," he predicted. The central bank is expected to raise rates again next week. The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a serious downturn if the Federal...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Pound falls as weak retail sales raise fears UK economy is in recession
Fears that the British economy is already in recession after a slump in retail sales last month triggered heavy selling of the pound on international money markets taking it to a 37-year low against the dollar. With average UK wages continuing to fall behind rising prices and the Bank of...
Dollar index has biggest daily pct gain since 2020 after unexpected rise U.S. consumer prices
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen, euro and other currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted investor bets that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive in raising interest rates.
The Fed’s war on inflation may take the US economy down with it
This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Tuesday’s inflation reading wasn’t what anyone was hoping for. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August year-over-year, down slightly from July but more than the 8.1% economists had expected. If you take out the price of food and energy, core prices rose 0.6% from July to August — double what economists had forecast.
U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August despite inflation and rising interest rates
U.S. employers slowed hiring in August compared with recent months, but the labor market remains buoyant despite inflation and interest rate hikes.
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6% in August, compared to the 0.5% fall economists predicted.“This morning’s retail sales in the UK continued to show a deteriorating consumption picture in the UK, which emerged more from the continuation of a steady downtrend from last summer...
Inflation Rises Again in August, Defying Expectations
Despite expectations that headline inflation would show a slight drop in August, the consumer price index went up 0.1 percent in August, and prices were up 8.3 percent from a year ago. After a zero percent month-over-month change in July, which was touted by the Biden administration as a sign...
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
Dow down 900 points as August inflation number sends stocks skidding
U.S. stocks slumped Tuesday, after four days of gains, as an unexpected monthly rise in the August consumer-price index dashed hopes for a further slowdown in inflation and reinforced expectations Federal Reserve policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped...
India Economic Growth to Be Sustained by Consumer Spending Rebound, Says Govt Review
MUMBAI (Reuters) - A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector...
Dow plunges more than 1,000 after today's inflation report
Stocks cratered today – the market’s steepest percentage decline in 2¼ years. The reason: data confirming that inflation was still hotter than feared in August, essentially guaranteeing that the Federal Reserve won’t moderate its campaign of interest rate increases anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot
U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
Dollar falls ahead of U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in about two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro climbed to more than...
Service sector remains strong despite inflation’s grip
NEW YORK (AP) — The largest part of the U.S. economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades and the threat of a potential recession. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer, according to the latest survey from the Institute for Supply Management. The sector has been expanding since May, and August’s gain was the biggest so far this year.
China’s consumer, factory activity improve but still weak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending and factory output edged up in August but still were weak, official data showed Friday, and forecasters warned the second-largest economy is vulnerable to repeated shutdowns of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Housing sales plummeted while prices edged lower, adding to a slide...
China's economy perks up but dogged by property crisis
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose 4.2% in August from a year earlier, better than the 3.8% growth in July, official data showed on Friday, suggesting the economic recovery was able to sustain momentum.
Economists predict ‘brief and shallow’ recession
A global recession isn’t in the forecast, but a “brief and shallow” recession is expected to occur in the U.S. and Europe, an economist said Friday. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist with The Conference Board, said at a webinar that Russia and Ukraine are already in a recession, the U.S. and Germany are predicted to experience recession, and “we are expecting very slow growth in China.”
India's current account deficit likely jumped to a near-decade high - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - India's current account deficit likely widened to its highest in nearly a decade in the April-June quarter, driven by soaring global commodity prices and the biggest capital outflows since the global financial crisis of 2008, a Reuters poll found.
