ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tory Lanez Trial Delayed, Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Best Friend Subpoenaed By Prosecutors

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUKNJ_0hvnAoJw00

Tory Lanez ’s criminal trial on charges he opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion and wounded her in both feet while yelling “dance, bitch” two years ago was delayed again Wednesday. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, appeared for the hearing, agreed to the continuance and left the courtroom shortly before key eyewitness Kelsey Harris was brought in so the judge could order her to return Dec. 9 under a subpoena from prosecutors.

Harris was riding in the SUV with Megan and Peterson the night of the alleged firearm assault but has been mysteriously mum about disputed details in the high-profile case. The judge said she must remain on stand-by as a possible prosecution witness following jury selection now due to begin Dec. 5.

The long-awaited trial had been set to start as early as Wednesday, or within 10 days, but Judge David Herriford granted Peterson’s request for delay – over the objections of prosecutors – because his defense lawyer Shawn Holley is tied up with the confidential arbitration of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. (Holley is also representing Danny Masterson in his serial rape trial set to begin Oct. 11.)

The fact that prosecutors subpoenaed Harris signals they believe that either her testimony, or statements she made to investigators in the direct aftermath of the shooting, would support a conviction. Harris has been a bit of a wildcard in the closely watched case because she and Megan were self-proclaimed best friends before the alleged July 2020 assault but have since become estranged.

“They’re keeping their options open,” Lou Shapiro, a defense lawyer not affiliated with the case, tells Rolling Stone , referring to the prosecution subpoena. “One way or another, they believe she could be beneficial to their case.”

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story , Megan, born Megan Pete, said she believes Harris accepted money from Peterson shortly after the assault. The “Body” rapper claimed Harris met Peterson at a hotel just two days later, while Megan was still in the hospital.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan told Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh. Harris purportedly told Megan she felt her “back was against the wall,” and she “didn’t know what to do.”

“What the fuck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me,” Megan said.

According to Megan, Peterson purportedly told Harris, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.” From then on, Harris has not given a public account of her version of what happened, Megan said.

Beyond the alleged assault, prosecutors likely would question Harris about the recorded jail call that Peterson made to her just hours after the shooting. The rough contents of the call were revealed at Peterson’s probable cause hearing last December .

“The defendant continued to apologize for the incident that occurred. He told Kelsey basically that he was drunk, and he was sorry for what he had done,” LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner testified at the hearing, saying he personally reviewed the jail call.

Under cross-examination, Stogner said he was aware that Megan and Harris had been close friends for about seven years but apparently “stopped their friendship” shortly after the shooting.

Peterson’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, grilled Stogner in a way that spun an alternative narrative involving the verbal dispute that led up to the shooting. Holley claimed the “argument in the car escalated” because Peterson said he and Megan had been in some type of intimate relationship. Holley said Harris “had a romantic interest in Tory” and became upset, claiming that Megan “back-doored” her.

Speaking to Rolling Stone , Megan said Peterson was never her boyfriend. Instead, she said they were close friends who bonded over the losses of their mothers. She was adamant Peterson shot her and deserved consequences.

“I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?” Megan said, addressing Peterson directly.

“I want him to go to jail,” Megan told Rolling Stone in the series of revealing interviews leading up to the cover story published online in June. “I want him to go under the jail.”

Los Angeles County prosecutors clearly believe Megan is telling the truth about the incident that unfolded in the predawn hours of July 12, 2020, following a night of partying at Kylie Jenner’s house.

At the probable cause hearing, Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta carefully walked Det. Stogner through his interviews with Megan to explain why the rapper initially told police she had stepped on glass. Stogner said Megan lied at first because she was scared. (He said medical records from Cedars-Sinai Hospital confirmed doctors found bullet fragments in both of Megan’s feet.)

“She said that at the time she was extremely scared and embarrassed, and due to the fact that she was friends with the defendant, she was scared that he was going to get in trouble, and she also expressed some concerns regarding the political climate regarding police and shootings,” Stogner testified. “She was afraid that there had been recent police shootings, and she described her concern about the police possibly shooting the defendant since he had just committed a shooting.”

Peterson was arrested near the scene of the shooting on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released hours later after posting his $35,000 bail. Megan was initially vague about what happened but finally named Peterson as her assailant more than a month later in an Instagram post.

“Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said in a video posted Aug. 20, 2020. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

She said, “Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And ya’ll motherfuckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

Peterson, 30, was formally charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and inflicting great bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18, 2020 with his bail set at $190,000. At the time, prosecutors said he was facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Peterson’s bail was hiked to $250,000 in September 2021 after a judge found he violated the stay-away order prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of Megan or harassing her in any way. Prosecutors said he attended the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in July 2021 and “attempted to rush the stage” while Megan was performing. Disguised in a costume, he also hopped onstage with DaBaby while Megan was still in the venue and her song “Cry Baby” was playing, prosecutors said in their bail motion obtained by Rolling Stone .

Peterson’s bail was increased again in April, to $350,000, after a judge found the “SKAT” rapper violated protective orders prohibiting him from harassing Megan or discussing discovery in the case with outside parties.

During an emotional sit-down interview with CBS News’ Gayle King that aired April 25, Megan described the incident on camera for the first time.

“So I get out of the car, and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” she told King.

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she said.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased Parents

The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Violent Crime#Los Angeles Dodgers
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Late-Night Hosts Take Aim at Ron DeSantis Sending Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Earlier this week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis took credit for sending two planes filled with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, much to the delight of late-night television hosts. Several joked about DeSantis’ action, which was apparently part of a program to transport undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary destinations. “Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida, so why is he grabbing refugees in Texas and shipping them to Massachusetts, huh?” Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. “Why? So he can prove that America’s immigration system is broken? Yeah, everyone knows that. But instead of pushing lawmakers to actually reform the system,...
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Wants ‘Sit-Down’ With Akademiks: ‘We’d Probably Be Cool’

Freddie Gibbs is again bringing up his longtime rival Akademiks, this time during a Funk Flex freestyle on the DJ’s popular Hot 97 radio show. Flex shared a clip from the aftermath of the freestyle on Wednesday (September 14) showing him trying to gather himself after the heat Gibbs delivered. The DJ asked about the lines Gibbs had for Akademiks, with Flex implying they weren’t as bad as those he aimed at R. Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky Lawyer Says ‘Jealous’ A$AP Relli Fabricated Shooting in ‘Attempt at Extortion’

A$AP Rocky is the victim of a failed shakedown and fabricated shooting accusation orchestrated by his “jealous” former friend A$AP Relli, the rapper’s defense lawyer Joe Tacopina tells Rolling Stone. Shedding new light on the disputed incident that led to criminal charges and a civil lawsuit against his client, Tacopina is adamant that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, didn’t shoot anyone during the confrontation on a Hollywood street last November. “Rocky didn’t shoot him by any stretch,” Tacopina says, referring to Relli and calling the firearm assault allegation a “false scenario” at the heart of “a plain and blatant classic attempt at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song

After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend. On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion IconNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)"...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

79K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy