Snooki is tempted to vote for Selma Blair over Vinny Guadagnino on ‘DWTS’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is supporting her “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” co-star Vinny Guadagnino on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” — even if she’s tempted to vote for Selma Blair.

“I’m like, ‘Ugh,’ because I love Selma and she’s with Sasha [Farber], who was my partner,” the reality star, 34, tells Page Six exclusively while promoting Season 2 of MTV’s “Messyness.”

“I’m like, ’S—t, but I have to vote for Vinny. But, like, I kind of want her to win. But I want Vinny to win,’” she elaborates.

“It’s so hard when you watch that show because you have your favorites. It’s like, ‘Who do I really want to push for more?’”

Polizzi — who competed for the mirrorball trophy during 2013’s Season 17 — says that she is “obviously” voting for Guadagnino, 34, despite her internal struggle.

Looking back on her own experience in the ballroom, the Messy Mawma Wine founder is urging Guadagnino to relish in the excitement.

“I was like, ‘Vinny, you’re going to love it. It’s so much fun. Enjoy it,’” she says of the simple advice she gave her castmate. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s just such a fun experience.”

Polizzi wishes she could “do it over again” herself as she describes “DWTS” as the “best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Most notably, the mom of three — who shares kids Lorenzo, 10, Giovanna, 7, and Angelo, 3, with husband Jionni LaValle — credits the show for her current flow as a working parent.

“At that time, because I only had my Lorenzo and he was two, just juggling the fact that I’m a working mom at that point,” she says of the personal evolution she went through during the grueling — yet rewarding — process.

“I was hardly home, I was doing the practices, which were six hours a day, and then flying to LA and then going back to Jersey, it was just a lot of work,” she adds.

“I hardly saw Lorenzo and it helped me start dealing with the mom guilt of working, but also making sure that I’m still working. So that was a huge thing for me.”

Polizzi — who placed eighth in her season — says she would gladly return to the ballroom should another “All-Stars” season be green-lit. (The first and only “All-Stars” season aired in 2012.)

“I always say, ‘When are you guys going to do “All-Stars” [again]?’ Because everyone who didn’t make it that [far], you know, [and] kind of had a chance, could we do that again?” she says. “I would die to do it again.”

Guadagnino — who is paired with pro dancer Koko Iwasaki — caught up with Page Six last week when he was announced as a competitor, expressing his gratitude for Polizzi’s wisdom.

“You can learn the steps, but how do you add that personality? How do you add that flair? She knows how to do that,” he told us. “Because we’re not professional dancers, so we’ve got to work with what we’ve got with our personalities.”

“Messyness” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Meanwhile, the all-new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.