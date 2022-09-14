ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FOX Reno

Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival happening Sept. 18

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nonprofit organization Jewish Nevada will host their first Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival this Sunday at McKinley Arts & Culture Center in Reno. Jewish Nevada community engagement coordinator Mara Langer and Terry Dillaplain from Nice Cream Nitro joined Fox 11 to talk about the event.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks' Florence Drake Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The prestigious recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Therapy Thursday: Toxic People Pleasing

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's popular for mental health influencers to give health and therapy advice on social media now--like on Tik Tok and Instagram. One topic that's recently being talked about is "toxic people pleasing." Nora Ann Brucklacher with Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group shares her thoughts on people pleasing and if it's really all that bad.
RENO, NV

