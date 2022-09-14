Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
FOX Reno
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
FOX Reno
Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
FOX Reno
Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
FOX Reno
City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
FOX Reno
Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
FOX Reno
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
FOX Reno
School district releases statement about armed man boarding bus in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City School District released a statement about an armed man who was arrested after boarding an elementary school bus on Wednesday, Sept. 14. School administrators say they were informed Thursday that an unauthorized person boarded a student-occupied school...
FOX Reno
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
FOX Reno
Carson City police arrest armed man for intimidating children on a school bus
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A 54-year-old Carson City man is arrested after boarding a school bus and intimidating children while armed, announced the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Michael Baxter was arrested Thursday on the following charges with a bail set at $7,500:
FOX Reno
Washoe County detectives continue to search for leads in Anna Scott's murder
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are making a desperate plea for anyone with information in the death of Anna Scott to come forward. Scott, 23, was found dead in a burned out car on I-580 south of Reno during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. The...
FOX Reno
Carson City school bus driver arrested for endangering children
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A bus driver from the Carson City School District is arrested on Friday for allowing a man to enter an occupied school bus and threaten a child. James Blueberg, now a former employee of the school district, is facing...
FOX Reno
Inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival happening Sept. 18
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nonprofit organization Jewish Nevada will host their first Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival this Sunday at McKinley Arts & Culture Center in Reno. Jewish Nevada community engagement coordinator Mara Langer and Terry Dillaplain from Nice Cream Nitro joined Fox 11 to talk about the event.
FOX Reno
Sparks' Florence Drake Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The prestigious recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake...
FOX Reno
Therapy Thursday: Toxic People Pleasing
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's popular for mental health influencers to give health and therapy advice on social media now--like on Tik Tok and Instagram. One topic that's recently being talked about is "toxic people pleasing." Nora Ann Brucklacher with Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group shares her thoughts on people pleasing and if it's really all that bad.
