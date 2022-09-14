Read full article on original website
ND National Guard soldiers receive award for helping commander having heart attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota National Guard Soldiers Col. Todd Schaffer, Col. Brian Keller, Maj. Annie Gerhardt, and Maj. Waylon Tomac were recognized for their response to a medical emergency. They were recently presented with the North Dakota National Guard’s The Woodrow W. Keeble “Je Suis Pret” (I am Ready) Award.
Landline 911 calls working again in western North Dakota
N.D. (Valley News Live) - Landline 911 calls are working again in western North Dakota. Thursday afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified of an issue affecting callers using landlines to reach 911 in isolated areas across western North Dakota. Landline 911 callers experienced “dead air” when making calls. State Radio...
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board on declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Mystery death along the Missouri
The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in North Dakota
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
VETERANS HONOR FLIGHT RECEIVE LONG-DESERVED WELCOME HOME CEREMONY AT GRAND FORK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
The Minnesota and North Dakota Veterans Honor Flight that left for Washington D.C. on Sunday morning returned on Tuesday night to the Grand Forks International Airport, where they were met with cheers, applause, flags, and patriotic music from family, friends, and supporters. The airport was decorated with balloons, banners, and flags to give these mostly Vietnam War veterans a proper welcome home ceremony for potentially the first time, with Grand Forks police vehicles lined up before the airport’s entrance.
Wahpeton college student, 49, makes national headlines as football defensive lineman
Age is just a number. And defensive lineman Ray Ruschel proves that. The 49-year-old has made national headlines after he decided to play for the North Dakota State Colleges of Science football team in Wahpeton, near the Minnesota border. Valley News Live reporter Jack Wallace said Ruschel has been an...
Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle. An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Joe Skurzewski. Amtrak has...
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
VCSU receives 600k grant to address teacher shortage
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU/NewsDakota.com) – Valley City State University (VCSU) has received a $600,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to help prepare more teachers to fill critical teaching needs across the state. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. This program...
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Food banks across North Dakota seeing increase need for food
BISMARCK, N.D. — Food banks across the state of North Dakota are seeing an increase in people needing food. It’s been a problem for several months now… and nothing has really changed for the better in our region. Yesterday alone, Ministry on the Margins distributed food and supplies to over 70 households.Sister Kathleen Atkinson says […]
