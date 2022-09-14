Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
Record-Courier
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke again impacting Lake Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
KOLO TV Reno
Local livestock feel the impact of poor air quality too
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch, the arena is seeing no activity. Jumps and obstacles are idle. It’s not because there are no horses or riders. To the contrary the animals are literally on stall rest. That’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
KOLO TV Reno
Avian flu found in Nevada wild bird population
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed the presence of Bird Flu in wild bird populations in the state. The disease mostly circulates in waterfowl, and most likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Birds of...
KOLO TV Reno
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
Reno-Sparks air quality improves to 'very unhealthy' as WCSD, UNR students return to class
Smoke from northeastern California's Mosquito Fire continued to roll into the Reno-Sparks area on Thursday morning, sending local air quality levels to very unhealthy levels. But after classes were canceled on Wednesday, the Washoe County School District and the University of Nevada, Reno made a return to in-person learning on Thursday. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Battle, Axe & Tracks Music Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for the ultimate outdoor music experience in Reno. Tickets are now on sale for Battle, Axe & Tracks, which is set to take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on October 1 and 2, 2022. Organizers Ken Farley and Gina Lopez visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
Nevada Appeal
Port of Subs opens in Fallon
Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
