Daily News

Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during fight over SUV, police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when an argument over an SUV ended in gunfire, police said. The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said. The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man retried in ’95 killing gets prison, can seek parole now

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been resentenced to prison — at least for now — after going free amid questions about a prominent detective’s conduct, then getting convicted again of the same murder at a recent retrial. Eliseo DeLeon was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life for the 1995 killing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Brooklyn mom accused of drowning 3 kids arraigned on murder charges

The Brooklyn mother accused of drowning her three children in the waters off of Coney Island earlier this week was arraigned on murder charges Friday morning, authorities said. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on seven counts of murder, including murder in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed...
BROOKLYN, NY
#Rikers Island#Violent Crime#Doc
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility

New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

