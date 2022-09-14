Read full article on original website
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
'Two of us died': Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in 'Junior' case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz's life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. "That night two of us died, my son and I," Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
Two shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn during fight over SUV, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, in Brooklyn early Saturday when an argument over an SUV ended in gunfire, police said. The shooting took place at about 2:45 a.m. on E. 37th St. near Glenwood Road in East Flatbush, after the victims agreed to meet up with the gunmen, cops said. The victims were planning to either sell or rent their grey Toyota Rav 4 to the suspects, police sources said. But ...
2 alleged gang leaders get 25 to life in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Diego Suero and Frederick Then were identified as the heads of the Trinitarios gang who ordered their underlings to kill a member of the Sunset gang.
Man retried in ’95 killing gets prison, can seek parole now
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been resentenced to prison — at least for now — after going free amid questions about a prominent detective’s conduct, then getting convicted again of the same murder at a recent retrial. Eliseo DeLeon was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life for the 1995 killing […]
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
NY1
Brooklyn mom accused of drowning 3 kids arraigned on murder charges
The Brooklyn mother accused of drowning her three children in the waters off of Coney Island earlier this week was arraigned on murder charges Friday morning, authorities said. Erin Merdy, 30, was arraigned on seven counts of murder, including murder in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
News 12
Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing
Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
2 face sentencing today for 2018 murder of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
Two more defendants found guilty in the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz back in 2018 are being sentenced today.
NBC New York
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
New Brunswick man charged in alleged fatal stabbing of Edison man
NEW BRUNSWICK – A New Brunswick man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Edison man on Throop Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. Rahmaad Howard, 34, was charged with one count...
Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility
New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Man accused of putting victim in coma in Bronx sucker-punch case indicted
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx parolee was indicted on assault charges Thursday for allegedly sucker-punching a man and putting him into a coma. Bui Van Phu, 55, allegedly slugged Jesus Cortes, 52, outside a restaurant on Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Cortes fell to the ground. He went into a coma […]
