SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO