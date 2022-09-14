ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
