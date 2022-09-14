Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Tickets for Amps & Ales in Chula Vista
Craft beer connoisseurs prepare to taste award-winning hops in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista during this year’s Amps & Ales! CLICK HERE for tickets.
San Diego Wave FC announces sell-out crowd for 1st game at Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave are ready to show out for a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates it will shatter the league's attendance record when it plays the Angel City FC for its inaugural game in the brand new stadium.
UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
9 people stuffed in SUV when accused smuggler crashed during high-speed chase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men were charged with human smuggling after they led border patrol agents on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, border patrol agents surveilling the area near Donovan State Prison and the George Bailey Detention Center noticed a group of eight to ten people get into a large SUV around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
