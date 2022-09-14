Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Flower Piano event puts a dozen pianos in SF Botanical Gardens
SAN FRANCISCO - Beneath a giant, native tree from New Zealand, the beautiful notes of Chopin soared from a piano nestled under the branches at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens. "The setting can't be beat. As a stage, this wonderful tree with the hanging plants. It's just so beautiful," said...
Bad Bunny and entourage of 80 dine at San Rafael's Sol Food
Bad Bunny was in the Bay Area for a performance in Oakland on Wednesday. But he and his entourage of about 80 surprised a San Rafael Puerto Rican cuisine spot. There were so many in his party, about half of them had to get takeout at Sol Food.
Rapper Bad Bunny and entourage visit San Rafael Puerto Rican restaurant
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The phone call to Sol Food, the Puerto Rican restaurant in downtown San Rafael, came late Monday afternoon. "They're like, ‘Oh we have 80 hungry Puerto Ricans. Are you guys able to accommodate us?’ " said Elmer Montes, a shift manager at Sol Food.
Oakland native premieres at Oakland International Film Festival
The Oakland International Film Festival opens with "Pen To The Pencil" about Oakland native, De Andre Drake. The self-taught artist talks about his life from the neighborhood to prison to becoming a nationally recognized airbrush artist.
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
San Francisco leaders grapple with whether Tenderloin is improving after emergency order
It has been six months since an emergency order was issued by Mayor London Breed in San Francisco's Tenderloin district. City leaders said they are looking back on what's working and what's not working.
Person on tracks in Oakland causing major BART delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks is causing major system wide delays on BART Friday afternoon. Officials say the person is on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m. BART officials said police and fire departments...
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Mountain View launches guaranteed basic income pilot program
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The State of California is on the cusp of a national wave of help for the country’s lowest wage earners. Multiple cities are starting programs providing a guaranteed basic income. "Today we are launching an innovative pilot program!" said a Mountain View official Thursday afternoon....
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
San Jose housing shortage is worst in U.S.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose's housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That's according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply.
Person struck by BART train on tracks at 19th Street Oakland; major delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks, who was struck by a train, caused major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon into the evening commute hours. Officials say the person was on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. BART officials said the person was on the tracks as...
Balcony collapses in Daly City, 4 taken to trauma center
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving 4 people in a trauma center, officials said. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family...
4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse, including 2 children
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving four people in a trauma center, officials say. Two of the victims are children. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to...
2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
"It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. Allie Rasmus reports.
San Francisco city leaders continue to grapple with the Tenderloin's long-standing issues
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's city leaders are still grappling with challenges in the city's Tenderloin District. Now, six months after an emergency order to address drug deaths in the area has expired, city leaders are looking back and learning, hoping to apply lessons from the past to future solutions. City leaders say accountability and access to help are some of the first steps in addressing the challenges of the Tenderloin.
Motorcyclist ejected onto BART tracks from crash, struck and killed by train in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART confirms a motorcyclist, who was involved in a crash, hit a barrier in Oakland and ended up on the tracks before they were struck by a train and killed on Friday. The incident caused major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon into the evening commute hours....
Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
