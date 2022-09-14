SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's city leaders are still grappling with challenges in the city's Tenderloin District. Now, six months after an emergency order to address drug deaths in the area has expired, city leaders are looking back and learning, hoping to apply lessons from the past to future solutions. City leaders say accountability and access to help are some of the first steps in addressing the challenges of the Tenderloin.

