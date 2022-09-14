ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Flower Piano event puts a dozen pianos in SF Botanical Gardens

SAN FRANCISCO - Beneath a giant, native tree from New Zealand, the beautiful notes of Chopin soared from a piano nestled under the branches at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens. "The setting can't be beat. As a stage, this wonderful tree with the hanging plants. It's just so beautiful," said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person on tracks in Oakland causing major BART delays

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks is causing major system wide delays on BART Friday afternoon. Officials say the person is on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m. BART officials said police and fire departments...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain View launches guaranteed basic income pilot program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The State of California is on the cusp of a national wave of help for the country’s lowest wage earners. Multiple cities are starting programs providing a guaranteed basic income. "Today we are launching an innovative pilot program!" said a Mountain View official Thursday afternoon....
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose housing shortage is worst in U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose's housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That's according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse, including 2 children

DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving four people in a trauma center, officials say. Two of the victims are children. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco city leaders continue to grapple with the Tenderloin's long-standing issues

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's city leaders are still grappling with challenges in the city's Tenderloin District. Now, six months after an emergency order to address drug deaths in the area has expired, city leaders are looking back and learning, hoping to apply lessons from the past to future solutions. City leaders say accountability and access to help are some of the first steps in addressing the challenges of the Tenderloin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
OAKLAND, CA

