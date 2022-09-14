Read full article on original website
Mission Viejo doctor wins visitation with kids amid poison allegations
A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday.
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The State of California Initiates Audit of OCPA
Days later, the Orange County Grand Jury issued a scathing report outlining the incompetence, cronyism, and corruption at OCPA. By August, two of the four OCPA member cities (Huntington Beach and Buena Park) passed a vote of “no confidence” in OCPA … and the Orange County Board of Supervisors initiated their own audit of the Power Authority.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California milkshake is among ‘most outrageous’ in US. It’s loaded with treats
California has one of the “most outrageous” shakes in the country — and it’s perfect for sweet treat lovers, Yelp says. Big D’s Burgers in Whittier is known for its massive and decadent milkshakes among Yelp reviewers. And now Yelp has recognized it as one...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
orangecountytribune.com
Oscar Rodriguez ( HB council)
Oscar Rodriguez, 28, resident of Huntington Beach for 25 years. Seeking election to Huntington Beach City Council. I am running because I want Huntington Beach to be the best forward-thinking city in Orange County. I grew up in one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods and I am thankful for the opportunities that I have received through various programs. The city has made significant progress in addressing homelessness, mental health, communication and infrastructure upgrades. We must continue to invest in these key areas and that is why this election is important.
precinctreporter.com
Increasing Homelessness for Women in OC
Word on the street is that the homeless may not be able to afford an apartment, but they might be able to afford a self-storage unit to live in. It’s not so far-fetched, but unlikely safe and hard to get at the real numbers. The homeless are stealthy. As...
OC State Legislators’ Concerns Trigger State Investigation of OC Power Authority
Orange County’s green power agency is being investigated by the California State Auditor’s office after six members of the county’s state delegation asked for a deep dive into the agency’s inner workings. The state auditors are now the third group to jump into an audit of...
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Hate Increases in Orange County For 7th Straight Year, New Report Drops Today
Orange County saw yet another rise in combined hate crimes and incidents in 2021, which began escalating in 2015, according to a new local report tracking hate trends expected to be released today. “There’s a lot of concern there,” said Orange County Human Relations CEO Allison Lehmann Edwards in a...
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
orangecountytribune.com
Arrested dead at SA hospital
A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
irvineweekly.com
Viaggio Pizzeria Is a First For Bristol Farms – And Irvine
As if the Irvine community needed more reasons to visit the Irvine Spectrum, the well-known brand Bristol Farms launched a massive new food hall experience in March, featuring a full-service pizzeria and a half dozen other fast-casual establishments. What makes this Bristol Farms location stand out from others is its...
orangecountytribune.com
5 held in gambling den raid
In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
2 Shot Behind Google Headquarters in Venice
Venice, Los Angeles, CA: Two men were shot near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 10:47 p.m. The shooting occurred behind Google Venice Headquarters located in the 300 block of Main Street. Los Angeles Police Department...
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
