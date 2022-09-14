It is with great sadness, the family of Mary Ann Manioc, announces her passing. She peacefully entered the golden gates of Heaven on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Northern Cambria. She was born March 11, 1951, in Spangler, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Skuban) Bobby. Preceded in death by parents, and sister Joanne Bobby. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, 11months, 3 weeks, Robert Manioc Sr., and they would have celebrated a 48th wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, 2022. Also, children, Christine, wife of Bobby Parrish; Melinda, wife of Corey Smith; and Robert Manioc Jr., fiancé of Beth Hudson, all of Northern Cambria; and grandchildren, Ashlee, Isabelle, Logan and Hunter. Sister of Michael (Connie) Bobby, Patricia (Jerry) McGough, and Janice (Gregory) Smith, all of Northern Cambria. Mary Ann was an active member of St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Northern Cambria, where she volunteered with church activities for many years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who raised and guided her family in her strong Catholic faith and devotion to God. She loved cooking and making homemade meals for her family, her delicious food was the center of family holiday celebrations. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Northern Cambria Schools District for many years. She spent a great deal of time sitting on her back deck, being outside planting and caring for her flowers, and watching her husband in the garden. In her free time, she enjoyed helping others, time with family and friends, and watching QVC. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her—she was an angel on earth and is one now in heaven. May her memory be eternal. Family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, with Panachida at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church. Fr. Roman Andriitso, celebrant. Committal, St. John Byzantine Cemetery.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO