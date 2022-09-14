‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq and Symphony May Not Be Done for Good

While Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), it also introduces us to the woman who raised him. Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is dynamic, ambitious, stunning, and a drug queenpin. Raq runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Though she is all about her work and money, Raq was getting close to a man named Symphony Bosket (Toby Sandeman). However, their relationship just came to a screeching halt. Yet, we don’t think the duo is done for good.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Symphony called it quits with Raq in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

After months of their on-again, off-again courtship, Symphony has finally called it quits with Raq. The drug queenpin had been intrigued with the Master’s student since they were first introduced. However, she often pushed her relationship with Symphony into the corner, focusing on her son, expanding her business, and her other ambitions.

Tired of being called upon only when she needed him, Symphony decided that the pair were better off going their separate ways. Raq says Symphony is a vacation from her life, but he wanted her to see him as a home.

At the end of episode 204, “Pay The Toll,” Symphony walked away from Raq, but they might not be done forever.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Raq and Symphony may not be done for good

Already, Raq has found herself intrigued with a new man, Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed (Omar J. Dorsey). Unlike Symphony, Cartier is well versed in the drug world. Yet, considering the bond that Raq and Symphony formed, we don’t think the pair will be done for good.

After all, Symphony knows a bit too much. Also, he inadvertently gave Raq the idea to expand her business by getting her product off the streets and into high-rise housing projects. Some fans even believe that Symphony is much more than he seems.

“The man is 100 percent an undercover cop, federal agent, or informant. He got too much of a clean-cut image to him,” one Redditor suggested via Express . “Got the cop haircut too; something doesn’t add up about Symphony.” Another added, “Yeah, he kind of gives me the vibe he might be something other than a bartending grad student; what that is I’m still on the fence about.”

More of Symphony’s backstory could be revealed in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Before Raising Kanan Season 1 premiered, rumors swirled that Symphony was somehow connected to Ghost. However, we have a theory that he is actually connected to Breeze, Kanan’s not-yet-seen business partner.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, an executive producer in the Power Universe and portrayed adult Kanan in Power , has hinted that fans will get a glimpse of Breeze this season.

“It’s up to the writers and the showrunner, but viewers should expect to meet Breeze by Season 2,” he told TVLine . “He was Kanan’s partner and boss and more aggressive than anyone could hang with or handle. Breeze became Ghost and Tommy’s boss, and Ghost ended up killing Breeze before viewers got to meet him.”

RELATED: How Many Seasons of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Will There Be?