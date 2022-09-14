ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Mad at CBS for Not Addressing the Double Eviction POV Malfunction

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Live television isn’t perfect, and mistakes sometimes happen. And that certainly was the case for the Power of Veto competition in the Big Brother 24 double eviction. Producers muscled through the POV malfunction and worked hard to hide it from the Big Brother 24 audience. But thanks to the live feeds , we know exactly what went down during the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAO82_0hvn630H00
‘Big Brother 24’ cast | Photo: CBS

What happened during the ‘Big Brother 24’ double eviction POV competition?

After Terrance Higgins was evicted from the Big Brother house, host Julie Chen Moonves informed the final six that it was a double eviction . So they gathered in the backyard and competed in the next Head of Household competition. Turner won and later nominated Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes for eviction.

At the Power of Veto competition, the six houseguests had to unravel a tangled cable and plug it into an amp. However, Michael Bruner’s rope snapped. The producers didn’t show the audience any explicit clips of this happening, but Michael can be heard saying, “What do I do?” He then tried to tie the two broken pieces of rope together. The houseguests later spoke about the malfunction on the live feeds.

Michael apparently pulled his rope too hard when trying to reach the amp, and it broke. But none of that mattered because Monte won the veto quickly after the incident. And at the Big Brother 24 POV meeting, he used the veto on Alyssa, and Turner put Michael on the block as her replacement.

Taylor, Alyssa, and Monte voted to evict Michael, and he became the sixth jury member.

Fans aren’t happy ‘Big Brother 24’ didn’t mention Michael’s rope breaking

The Sept. 11 episode of Big Brother 24 flashed back to the double eviction and filled in some of the missing gaps from that night. However, the hour didn’t explain how Michael’s rope broke during the Big Brother 24 POV competition. So fans took to Reddit to vent their anger at the situation.

“How is Michael’s broken belt not being talked about?” one fan posited. “What should be the proper protocol here? Should production have paused the comp? They must have plans in place for situations like this. When you’re talking about 750K on the line, it really is a big deal. I’m not sure if it helped or hurt, but I feel like it’s pretty crummy for CBS to do nothing.”

A Reddit user commented, “At first, I thought the [houseguests] were warned it could happen beforehand, but watching it back, Michael clearly asks ‘What do I do?!’ when it happened. I wonder if he would have gotten a redo of some sort had he not come up with a solution in the moment and just stood there with the broken rope.”

“It’s crazy to me how [ Big Brother US] doesn’t restart competitions when they malfunction or when someone should’ve been eliminated,” another fan wrote. “In [ Big Brother Canada 9 ], they restarted a competition because of a malfunction. At least they have some type of integrity when it comes to competitions.”

Should producers have stopped the competition?

The Big Brother 24 POV malfunction wasn’t the first time something has gone wrong during a competition. During the show’s early years, producers sometimes redid competitions due to errors. But in recent seasons, this hasn’t been the case.

This recent fiasco with Michael’s broken belt begs the question — should Big Brother be responsible for competition mishaps? The blame seems to shift onto the houseguests since they’re the ones who are directly affected by faulty setups. However, it seems illogical and time-consuming to stop a competition during a live show.

We can see both sides of the argument. But at the end of the day, if a competition is malfunctioning due to poor construction, it’s Big Brother ‘s responsibility to fix the problem. Of course, Monte might have won the Big Brother 24 POV even if Michael’s rope didn’t break, and this is a moot point. But we’ll never know because Big Brother swept the issue under the rug.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Monte and Taylor Caught Kissing in the HOH Room

can’t change Mother Nature
2d ago

He still wouldn’t of won wasn’t close enough. Micheal showed his true self being unsportsmanlike. What he did to Kyle was exaggerating the facts to get him out. Glad he’s gone.

24
runway
2d ago

CBS runs the reality shows Like they run their nightly news. They only put in what they want. You don't give the real news.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

