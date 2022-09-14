Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
RELATED PEOPLE
daystech.org
Unknown caller says western Mass. communities may receive Texas migrants
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Northampton City Hall and Amherst Town Hall acquired cellphone calls from an individual with a blocked quantity claiming to be from Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s workplace Thursday. The call comes as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis flew two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Thursday.
Did You Know the Tallest Waterfall in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires?
As we continue to approach the official change of seasons into Fall, it continues to turn into one of the most beautiful times of the year in the Berkshires. Of course, there is lots of exploring to do around the region during this time of year. And maybe one of those spots you will find yourself exploring is the tallest waterfall throughout all of Massachusetts, since it is right here in the Berkshires.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
scstudentmedia.com
Springfield football stifled by Union defense in 21-6 defeat
After a pair of games in which the Springfield College football team scored 42 and 35 points respectively, the Union College defense had a tall task. The Dutchmen stood up to it and held the Pride to 4.2 yards per play after averaging 6.0 yards per play heading into Saturday’s matchup. They only let two plays go beyond 15 yards, and ultimately allowed just six points in a 21-6 victory at Stagg Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,936 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,936 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,860,512 cases and 20,206 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 182 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces how, when, and about how much of a refund taxpayers in Massachusetts will receive
BOSTON – Following the State Auditor’s certification yesterday that Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues per Chapter 62F by $2.941 billion, the Baker-Polito Administration has announced details regarding the return of this excess revenue to taxpayers. “Stronger-than expected state tax revenues have led...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
Shrewsbury lawyer Army OK'd for state judgeship - after some parliamentary confusion
BOSTON - The Governor's Council approved Worcester-area attorney Lawrence Army Jr. as a Probate and Family Court judge Wednesday on a 5-2 vote after councilors skirmished over parliamentary rules and conflicting motions on the floor. Councilor Paul DePalo, who represents the Worcester area, had sought to hold another hearing about Army that he said would probe allegations about the attorney that councilors received after their original Aug. 31 hearing on his nomination. Following a recess for private deliberation,...
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Comments / 2