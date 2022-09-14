Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.

Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Israel rebuffs U.S. call for West Bank tactics review
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel signalled opposition on Wednesday to U.S. calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed. "No one will dictate our rules of...
Trump mulled trading Puerto Rico for Greenland: Book
A new book revealed that while former President Donald Trump had his sights set on a massive international real estate deal for Greenland, he considered trading Puerto Rico for the Danish territory. Trump eyed Greenland during his early White House days and considered pulling federal money from Puerto Rico or...
Israeli-Palestinian violence simmers in West Bank with raids, clashes
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Thursday during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents that have stoked fears of an escalation.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Putin tells Modi he'll 'stop' the Ukraine invasion he ordered 'as soon as possible' after the Indian leader criticized Russia's war to his face
Modi explicitly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine while meeting with Putin on Friday. "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi said. "I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,"...
Ukraine keeps up pressure on retreating Russian forces — and its Western allies
Town after town, village after village — Ukraine keeps pushing into territory controlled by Russian forces, and pushing its Western allies for more support to cement its recent stunning gains. Kyiv sought to advance farther against Moscow's retreating troops in the northeast of the country Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive...
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
U.S. military is developing plans to open a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia
The U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East and Iran is developing plans to open a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia, according to three U.S. defense officials familiar with the plans. The facility will test new technologies to combat the growing threat from unmanned drones, and it...
Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank
Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a firefight Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The violence erupted after Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year. The military said it demolished an apartment in the West Bank city of Jenin belonging to Raed Hazem, the gunman who opened fire at a Tel Aviv bar in April. During the operation, the army said “violent disturbances erupted that included stone-throwing, firebombs, hurling of explosives and massive gunfire toward the troops" and that soldiers returned fire. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been...
No Italian parties in U.S.' Russian financing report, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No Italian political parties were named in a report drawn up by U.S. intelligence that highlighted Russian efforts to influence politics in more than two dozen countries, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
CNN goes inside a liberated Ukrainian city just miles from the Russian border
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reports from Vovchansk, a recently liberated Ukrainian city close to the Russian border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia spent $300 million to covertly influence world politics, U.S. government says
Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia's global covert efforts to support policies...
Russia is recycling its threats as the US keeps sending Ukraine billions in military aid, warning longer-range weapons would cross a line
Russia is again recycling its threats, warning the US against sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is again warning that the US would be crossing a "red line" if it supplied the weapons. The US has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military assistance throughout Russia's war. Russia is...
Israel’s Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof ‘Bibibus’
BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents. Now, the former prime minister — famed for...
China’s support for war in Ukraine remains vague after meeting with Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Uzbekistan on Thursday, in light of Russia’s reportedly strained status in Ukraine. The two countries have established a sort of alliance since the war began in Ukraine in February. However, during the televised meeting,...
Comments / 0