Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.

 2 days ago
AOL Corp

Israel rebuffs U.S. call for West Bank tactics review

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel signalled opposition on Wednesday to U.S. calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed. "No one will dictate our rules of...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Trump mulled trading Puerto Rico for Greenland: Book

A new book revealed that while former President Donald Trump had his sights set on a massive international real estate deal for Greenland, he considered trading Puerto Rico for the Danish territory. Trump eyed Greenland during his early White House days and considered pulling federal money from Puerto Rico or...
POTUS
AFP

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades. 
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in firefight in West Bank

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man during a firefight Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The violence erupted after Israel demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year. The military said it demolished an apartment in the West Bank city of Jenin belonging to Raed Hazem, the gunman who opened fire at a Tel Aviv bar in April. During the operation, the army said “violent disturbances erupted that included stone-throwing, firebombs, hurling of explosives and massive gunfire toward the troops" and that soldiers returned fire. The...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
