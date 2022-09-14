ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey

It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Farming and fertilizers: how ecological practices can make a difference

Agriculture involves a difficult balance between food production and environmental impact. For example, fertilizers can help to achieve good crop yields, but over-using them produces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Some of these impacts also threaten future agricultural production. Greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, contribute to climate change and increase...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations

Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
voguebusiness.com

Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

USDA Taps Trust Protocol to Lead Climate Smart Cotton Program

The U.S Cotton Trust Protocol announced Wednesday it will be the lead and is the recipient of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will receive $90 million in funding as one of those selected as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects. The project will build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to more than 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance adoption of climate smart practices on more than 1 million acres. This will allow the production of more than 4 million bales of Climate Smart Cotton over five...
AGRICULTURE
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

What’s New in Textile Exchange’s Organic Policy

Textile Exchange announced Friday that it was making a policy change to the Organic Content Standard (OCS) it created. As of Dec. 1, OCS will mandatorily require that site inputs from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) provide traceability of all transaction certificate data back to the original farm source, such as full transaction certificate data, including product and input product, and farm input data like farm capacity. In addition, to decisively prevent fraud and to provide a double safety net, all first processors, such as cotton gins, that ultimately provide GOTS inputs into an OCS product down the supply chain need to...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil

Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
BROOKLYN, NY
Phys.org

Keeping trees near farmland pays environmental dividends

Both dead and alive, trees are an important ally for farmers in helping the environment, a new University of Alberta study shows. The research appears in Global Change Biology. Preserving and planting shelterbelts and hedgerows—and keeping the deadwood they contain—next to cropland helps store carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions....
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Farm Agency to Triple Investment in Climate-Friendly Farming

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest nearly $3 billion in projects to reduce climate-harming emissions from farming and forestry, tripling the funding it had initially envisioned for the program, the agency announced on Wednesday. The investment is part of a broader effort by the administration of...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market

BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
nationalhogfarmer.com

USDA announces $2.8 billion climate smart projects

The USDA announced it was investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 projects in the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The projects are designed to create market opportunities for producing commodities using climate-smart productions practices. The USDA said the projects selected will expand markets for climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and provide direct, meaningful benefits to production agriculture, including small and underserved producers.
AGRICULTURE
Slate

Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Envisioning net-zero food systems

A new assessment of over 60 scenarios based on current low-emission practices shows that realizing net-zero food systems will require widescale adoption of new technologies in the next two decades and changes in meat and dairy consumption. A more diverse set of practices and innovative research, including diet shifts and new-horizon technologies, will be needed for this transformation.
FOOD SAFETY
globalspec.com

New coating to protect crops from nutrient loss

Specialty minerals company ICL has launched its biodegradable release technology intended for the open field agriculture sector. ICL’s eqo.x features a coating that reportedly reduces nutrient loss while simultaneously increasing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) up to 80%. According to its developers, use of the coating technology also results in increased or similar yields with reduced fertilizer use rates, reduces the amount of nitrogen applications and offers consistent nutrient release.
AGRICULTURE

