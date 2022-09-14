The U.S Cotton Trust Protocol announced Wednesday it will be the lead and is the recipient of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will receive $90 million in funding as one of those selected as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects. The project will build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to more than 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance adoption of climate smart practices on more than 1 million acres. This will allow the production of more than 4 million bales of Climate Smart Cotton over five...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO