Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
Federal judge rules New York can restrict gun carrying
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled New York state can restrict citizens from concealing and carrying guns in public through a new law that was challenged by national firearm organizations. Judge Glenn Suddaby of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York dismissed a motion for an...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP Candidate Proposes Death Panels For Abortion
In a 2018 interview, New Hampshire House candidate Robert Burns says a panel should decide on abortions in cases where the mother’s life is at risk.
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
Kristi Noem rants about ‘California feces’ in response to Newsom’s abortion billboard campaign in her state
California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a multi-state billboard campaign in parts of the country where abortion is the most restricted, to play up his state’s progressive laws that protect a person’s right to the procedure.“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care – no matter where they live,” the Democratic governor, who is rumoured to be eyeing a run for president in 2024, tweeted on Thursday when the campaign was unveiled. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about...
AOL Corp
Sen. Lindsey Graham's abortion ban proposal roils Republicans, energizes Democrats
WASHINGTON — With abortion access already expected to be a major issue in November’s midterm elections, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham supercharged the debate over reproductive rights by introducing a bill that would ban most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. “I have chosen to craft legislation that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Gun groups set sights on New York's 'sensitive locations' law after Supreme Court ruling
Second Amendment advocacy groups are taking aim at New York's novel "sensitive locations" law barring people from carrying firearms in dozens of public places around the state, arguing it falls flat in the face of the Supreme Court's latest ruling over concealed carry permits in the state. A lawsuit was...
Gavin Newsom erects billboards in red states advertising abortion services in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is escalating his feud with Republican-led states that have restricted access to abortion advertising access to abortion in his state.
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks. The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes. What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the...
National Abortion Ban Proposal Divides Republicans, Excites Democrats
"Stupid, just stupid," said one GOP strategist. Earlier this week, the Reason Roundup covered South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's expected national abortion ban bill. Graham indeed introduced such legislation on Tuesday. His bill would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to perform an abortion at or after 15 weeks gestation. There would be exceptions for pregnancy by rape and incest, as well as when a pregnant woman's life was at risk*, but no exceptions for severe fetal birth defects or a mother's health. States would be free to enact stricter laws if they wished, but not more liberal rules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia legislature approves abortion ban, headed to governor for signature
West Virginia’s legislature approved a sweeping abortion ban on Tuesday, only allowing the procedure in cases of medical emergencies, rape and incest. The bill, known as HB 302, will now head to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice (R), who called a special session of the legislature in July to “clarify and modernize” the state’s abortion laws in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Republican Graham proposes national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham proposed new national restrictions on abortion on Tuesday, saying he wanted to help define Republicans on an issue seen as a potential albatross for his party in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Comments / 0