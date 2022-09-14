Read full article on original website
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the...
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash
VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
‘I am not the same woman he attacked and left for dead’: 14 years later, Vincennes coed sees her rapist put behind bars
VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Superior Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Florida man to two consecutive 40-year prison terms for the rape and beating of a Vincennes University coed in 2008. Gustav Ryburn was charged with Burglary Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Deviate Conduct for attacking Brittan Stathers...
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators.
First night of Corn Festival sees record crowd
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Sullivan square was starting to get packed Wednesday evening for the first day of the annual Corn Festival. Visitors will be able to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and delicious food. The event is organized yearly by the Sullivan Rotary Club and will continue through Saturday.
